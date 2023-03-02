SOFTBALL

North Iredell 6, Starmount 2

OLIN—North Iredell picked up a 6-2 nonconference win over Starmount on Wednesday.

Dilynn Norris led the Raiders (2-0) with two triples and two RBIs. Maicie Earnest earned the pitching win, allowing three hits and no earned runs.

She struck out two and walked five.

Barrett Williams had a hit and two RBIs. Andi Stroud contributed one hit and one RBI, and Kinley Feimister and Earnest also had hits for North Iredell.

The Raiders travel to Alleghany on Monday.

Alexander Central 11,

AC Reynolds 1 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Lainey Russell went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs on Wednesday as Alexander Central breezed to an 11-1 victory over AC Reynolds.

The Cougars (1-0) scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Laney Wike was the winning pitcher. She went three innings.

A solo home run in the third inning is the only hit she allowed. She didn’t walk anyone and struck out four.

Kenzi Church hit a two-run homer for the Cougars. Alyssa Chapman doubled and drove in two runs.