GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 68, Cox Mill 26

MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists and made five steals on Friday night as unbeaten and top-ranked Lake Norman rolled to a 68-26 victory over Cox Mill.

Kelsey Rhyne connected on each of her five 3-point attempts and led the Wildcats (22-0, 10-0) with 20 points.

Lake Norman raced out to a 29-6 lead in the first quarter and led 55-17 at halftime.

Samantha Shehan added 11 points for the Wildcats.

South Caldwell 30, Alexander Central 26

TAYLORSVILLE—Lillie Bumgarner recorded game highs in points (17) and rebounds (14) to lead South Caldwell over Alexander Central 30-26 on Friday night.

The Spartans (10-12, 1-7) led 17-14 at halftime.

Hallie Jarrett and Sydney Hayes each had six points for the Cougars (17-5, 3-5). Meredith Wike added five points to go with her 11 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 60, South Caldwell 46

TAYLORSVILLE—Avery Cook poured in game-best 28 points on Friday as Alexander Central defeated South Caldwell 60-46.

The Cougars (15-6, 6-2) outscored the Spartans (10-12, 3-5) 30-6 in the paint.

Alexander Central, which led 36-27 at halftime, used a 16-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to thwart any thought the Spartans had of a comeback.

Chad Lasher added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars.

OTHER SCORES

Boys

Hickory 75, West Iredell 31

A.L. Brown 61, South Iredell 50

Mooresville 81, West Cabarrus 64

Girls

South Iredell 56, A.L. Brown 42

Hickory 60, West Iredell 26