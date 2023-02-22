BOYS BASKETBALL

Concord 75, North Iredell 41

CONCORD—Concord pulled away in the second half Tuesday night and defeated North Iredell 75-41 in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

The Raiders (17-10), seeded 21st in the West, trailed the 12th-seeded Spiders (19-8) 34-24 at halftime.

Concord led 53-36 after three quarters and outscored the Raiders 22-5 in the fourth.

Brayden Blue and James Smith each scored 24 points for the Spiders.

Kade Pierce’s 14 points led North Iredell. Beckham Tharpe added 12.

Concord advanced to play at No. 5 seed South Point in the second round Thursday.

Sun Valley 56, Alexander Central 35

TAYLORSVILLE—Kaelan Marsh knocked down 11 of his 22 3-point attempts as Sun Valley downed Alexander Central 56-35 in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday night.

Marsh outscored the Cougars (18-8) by himself, finishing with 37 points.

The Spartans (16-11) led 33-17 at halftime and continued to distance themselves in the third quarter, when they outscored Alexander Central 16-4.

Avery Cook’s 11 points paced the Cougars.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Henderson 50, North Iredell 43

HENDERSONVILLE—Jazz Wilson scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as West Henderson, seeded 12th in the 3A West, opened the state playoffs Tuesday night by rallying past No. 21 seed North Iredell 50-43.

The Falcons (23-6), who advanced to play Pisgah, trailed by eight at the end of the third quarter. The playoff victory was their first in eight years.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders. The Western Foothills Athletic Conference third-place finisher concluded the season at 17-10.

Alexander Central 50, Cox Mill 37

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central mounted a second-half comeback and beat Cox Mill 50-37 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Cougars (20-7) trailed 31-25 at halftime. They outscored the Chargers (15-11) 11-0 in the third quarter to surge ahead and 14-6 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Meredith Wike scored a game-high 25 points for Alexander Central. Malayah Adams added eight points, and Hallie Jarrett nabbed nine rebounds.

The Cougars advanced to the second round and will play at North Mecklenburg on Thursday.