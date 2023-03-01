SOFTBALL

North Iredell 18,

Alleghany 0

OLIN—North Iredell defeated Alleghany 18-0 in the teams’ season opener Tuesday night.

Freshman Kynlie Moss, making her high school debut in the pitcher’s circle, tossed a perfect game. She struck out 10.

Moss also paced the hitters with a double, a triple and 4 RBIs.

Emma Norris also paired hits, and Kinley Femister, Jaycee Warren and Andi Stroud also added hits.

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 4,

Davie County 3

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored in the bottom of the seventh inning and beat Davie County 4-3 in the season opener Tuesday night.

Bubba Pope was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jaret Hoppes had two hits, including ad double.

Maddox Jack had one hit and one RBI for the Cougars, who led 3-2 entering the seventh inning. Davie County scored once to tie in the top of the seventh.

JD Little was the winning pitcher. He went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks. He struck out five.