ROUNDUP: Mooresville upends league-leading Lake Norman in boys soccer

BOYS SOCCER

Mooresville 2, Lake Norman 1

Mooresville halted Lake Norman’s nine-game winning streak on Tuesday, prevailing 2-1 in the rivals’ first Greater Metro Conference meeting.

The Blue Devils (9-4-1, 4-1-1) scored the only goal of the first half and matched the Wildcats’ one goal in the second half.

No other details on the game were available.

Conference-leader Lake Norman fell to 11-3-1 overall and 5-1 in the league.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Mooresville 0

MOORESIVLLE—South Iredell got back in the win column Tuesday with its three-set victory over Mooresville.

No other details on the game were available.

The Vikings (14-4, 9-0) bounced back after having their 12-game winning streak snapped over the weekend.

More importantly for the Vikings, they retained their one-game lead over Lake Norman (9-8, 8-1) in the Greater Metro Conference standings. Those teams meet again Oct. 12 at South Iredell. The Vikings won the first meeting in four sets.