ROUNDUP: Mooresville upends league-leading Lake Norman in boys soccer

BOYS SOCCER
Mooresville 2, Lake Norman 1
Mooresville halted Lake Norman’s nine-game winning streak on Tuesday, prevailing 2-1 in the rivals’ first Greater Metro Conference meeting.
The Blue Devils (9-4-1, 4-1-1) scored the only goal of the first half and matched the Wildcats’ one goal in the second half.
No other details on the game were available.
Conference-leader Lake Norman fell to 11-3-1 overall and 5-1 in the league.
VOLLEYBALL
South Iredell 3, Mooresville 0
MOORESIVLLE—South Iredell got back in the win column Tuesday with its three-set victory over Mooresville.
No other details on the game were available.
The Vikings (14-4, 9-0) bounced back after having their 12-game winning streak snapped over the weekend.
More importantly for the Vikings, they retained their one-game lead over Lake Norman (9-8, 8-1) in the Greater Metro Conference standings. Those teams meet again Oct. 12 at South Iredell. The Vikings won the first meeting in four sets.
Lake Norman 3, Hickory Ridge 0
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman remained in the Greater Metro Conference championship hunt Tuesday with its 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 win over Hickory Ridge.
No other details on the game were available.
