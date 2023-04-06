BASEBALL

Mooresville 6, South Iredell 0

MOORESVILLE—Aaron Burchett and Connor Robertson led the way as Mooresville blanked South Iredell 6-0 in Wednesday’s Greater Metro Conference game.

Burchett pitched a complete game shutout for the win, allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Robertson batted 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. His three-run, fence-clearing shot propelled Mooresville (7-8, 4-4) to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Robertson finished with four RBIs.

The Blue Devils added one run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth on their way to the second win in as many days over South Iredell. Mooresville won Tuesday’s meeting in Troutman, 5-0.

Luke Modrak went 2-for-4 for Mooresville. Brandon Larfano had a hit and an RBI, and Burchett doubled.

Tyler Hughesman, Bode Younts, Ben Cotton and Michael Eichhorn each had a hit for the Vikings (4-11, 3-5).

North Iredell 4, Fred T. Foard 3

OLIN—North Iredell defeated Fred T. Foard 4-3 in Wednesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.

It was the Raiders’ fourth win in a row. The victory avenged a 6-3 loss to the Tigers last month in Newton.

Tate Green doubled and drove in three runs. Tyson Combs had an RBI hit.

The Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull ahead, 3-1.

Foard answered with one run each in the top of the fourth and the top of the fifth to tie things at 3.

North Iredell (8-6, 4-4) plated the winning run in the bottom of the fifth and held on from there.

Hunter Baldwin was the winning pitcher. He worked five innings, allowing three runs—one earned—on four hits and a walk. Baldwin struck out six.

Alexander Central 11, Ashe County 1

WEST JEFFERSON—Alexander Central scored in every inning but the third and fifth Wednesday en route to an 11-1 victory over Ashe County.

The Cougars polished off the win with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Mason Chapman-Mays doubled and homered for the Cougars (12-4, 6-0). He finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

Jaret Hoppes doubled and drove in three runs, and Maddox Jack went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Jack pitched 5-1/3 innings for the win. He allowed one run on three hits and five walks while striking out five.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 19, North Iredell 3

OLIN—Fred T. Foard exploded for 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie on its way to a 19-3 conference win over North Iredell.

Karsyn Sigmon was 3-for-5 with six RBIs to lead the Tigers.

Kynlie Moss, Maicie Earnest and Barrett Williams each drove in a run as the Raiders seized a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Williams doubled.

Fred T. Foard rallied in a big way, handing the Raiders (9-4, 5-3) only their second loss in the last eight games.

Alexander Central 13, Ashe County 6

WEST JEFFERSON—Mcartney Harrington, Kensley Davis and Laney Wike each homered for Alexander Central on Wednesday as the Cougars beat Ashe County 13-6.

Wike drove in four runs. Davis finished 2-for-3. She also doubled, and Davis finished with three RBIs.

Harrington was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in.

Lainey Russell had a game-high three hits for the Cougars (12-3, 6-0).