ROUNDUP: Mooresville breezes to conference soccer win over South Iredell

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Mooresville 5, South Iredell 0

TROUTMAN—Mooresville pocketed three goals in the opening half Thursday night and cruised to a 5-0 victory over South Iredell.

It was the first Greater Metro Conference win for the Blue Devils (7-4, 1-1).

No other details on the game were available.

South Iredell slipped to 4-5 (0-2).

Lake Norman 2, Hickory Ridge 0

HARRISBURG—Lake Norman scored a pair of second-half goals Thursday night to beat Hickory Ridge 2-0.

The Wildcats improved to 8-2-1 (2-0) while Hickory Ridge dropped to 7-3-1 (0-2).

No other details on the game were available.

Lake Norman had yet to be scored on in Greater Metro Conference play entering Friday night’s home game against West Cabarrus.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, West Cabarrus 0

TROUTMAN—South Iredell defeated West Cabarrus in three sets Thursday.