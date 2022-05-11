ROUNDUP: Mooresville advances with shutout win

SOFTBALL
Mooresville 7, Butler 0
MOORESVILLE—Campbell Schaen and Morgan Smith combined for a one-hit shutout Tuesday as Mooresville opened the 4A state playoffs with a 7-0 victory over Butler.
Schaen struck out four over five innings of work. Smith fanned a pair in two innings.
Brooke Piper had two of the Blue Devils’ five hits. Ellie Goins had a hit and drove in two runs. Emily Dudley picked up an RBI.
The Blue Devils (20-4) will host Piedmont (19-6) in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Piedmont beat Davie County 6-2 in the first round Tuesday.
Alexander Central 16, Cox Mill 1 (5 inn.)
TAYLORSVILLE—Kirstyn Herman homered twice and drove in five runs Tuesday, leading Alexander Central to a 16-1 win over Cox Mill in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Herman finished 3 for 4, as did teammate Peyton Price, who drove in one run.
People are also reading…
The Cougars led 5-0 after the first inning.
Faith Carrigan homered and drove in a pair of runs. Chesney Stikeleather was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Carrigan worked four scoreless innings for the pitching win. She allowed one walk and no hits while striking out eight.
The Cougars (23-2) will host Weddington in the second round.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Iredell 1, St. Stephens 0
OLIN—Fourth-place North Iredell beat third-place St. Stephens 1-0 in Tuesday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.
The Raiders (12-6-1, 8-5-1) scored the game’s only goal in the second half. No other details were available.
The win avenged a 2-0 loss earlier this season to the Indians (13-5-2, 9-3-2).
BASEBALL
North Lincoln 7, North Iredell 4
PUMPKIN CENTER—Western Foothills Athletic Conference champion North Lincoln defeated league foe North Iredell 7-4 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Tuesday night.
No other details on the game were available.
The Knights (18-5) also won both regular-season meetings with the Raiders, prevailing 4-0 and 8-5.
North Iredell finished the season at 10-12.
T.C. Roberson 10, Mooresville 1
ASHEVILLE—Mooresville’s season drew to a close Tuesday night. T.C. Roberson defeated the Blue Devils 10-1 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Rams scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to blow open a game that was 3-1 after the first inning.
Jake Modrak homered for the Blue Devils (14-11), who finished with five hits.
Ragsdale 8, Alexander Central 2
TAYLORSVILLE—Ragsdale scored eight unanswered runs Tuesday night to beat Alexander Central 8-2 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Grove Lowrance and Dyson Lewis each drove in a run in the second inning, allowing the Cougars to seize a 2-0 lead.
Austin Lapham had two of the Cougars’ six hits. Jaret Hoppes doubled.
Alexander Central finished the season at 21-5.