 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROUNDUP: Mooresville advances with shutout win

  • Updated
  • 0
softball logo

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 7, Butler 0

MOORESVILLE—Campbell Schaen and Morgan Smith combined for a one-hit shutout Tuesday as Mooresville opened the 4A state playoffs with a 7-0 victory over Butler.

Schaen struck out four over five innings of work. Smith fanned a pair in two innings.

Brooke Piper had two of the Blue Devils’ five hits. Ellie Goins had a hit and drove in two runs. Emily Dudley picked up an RBI.

The Blue Devils (20-4) will host Piedmont (19-6) in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Piedmont beat Davie County 6-2 in the first round Tuesday.

Alexander Central 16, Cox Mill 1 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Kirstyn Herman homered twice and drove in five runs Tuesday, leading Alexander Central to a 16-1 win over Cox Mill in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Herman finished 3 for 4, as did teammate Peyton Price, who drove in one run.

People are also reading…

The Cougars led 5-0 after the first inning.

Faith Carrigan homered and drove in a pair of runs. Chesney Stikeleather was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Carrigan worked four scoreless innings for the pitching win. She allowed one walk and no hits while striking out eight.

The Cougars (23-2) will host Weddington in the second round.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 1, St. Stephens 0

OLIN—Fourth-place North Iredell beat third-place St. Stephens 1-0 in Tuesday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.

The Raiders (12-6-1, 8-5-1) scored the game’s only goal in the second half. No other details were available.

The win avenged a 2-0 loss earlier this season to the Indians (13-5-2, 9-3-2).

BASEBALL

North Lincoln 7, North Iredell 4

PUMPKIN CENTER—Western Foothills Athletic Conference champion North Lincoln defeated league foe North Iredell 7-4 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Tuesday night.

No other details on the game were available.

The Knights (18-5) also won both regular-season meetings with the Raiders, prevailing 4-0 and 8-5.

North Iredell finished the season at 10-12.

T.C. Roberson 10, Mooresville 1

ASHEVILLE—Mooresville’s season drew to a close Tuesday night. T.C. Roberson defeated the Blue Devils 10-1 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Rams scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to blow open a game that was 3-1 after the first inning.

Jake Modrak homered for the Blue Devils (14-11), who finished with five hits.

Ragsdale 8, Alexander Central 2

TAYLORSVILLE—Ragsdale scored eight unanswered runs Tuesday night to beat Alexander Central 8-2 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Grove Lowrance and Dyson Lewis each drove in a run in the second inning, allowing the Cougars to seize a 2-0 lead.

Austin Lapham had two of the Cougars’ six hits. Jaret Hoppes doubled.

Alexander Central finished the season at 21-5.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dinner, clinic to raise money for coach’s family (copy)

Dinner, clinic to raise money for coach’s family (copy)

A fundraiser dinner and football clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Hickory, with all proceeds going to the family of Chris Deal, a Statesville High School and Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus who is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Hall Of Famer Bob Lanier Dies Aged 73

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert