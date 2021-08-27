ROUNDUP: McIntosh’s big outing leads Statesville volleyball to first win

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Statesville 3, Mooresville 2

MOORESVILLE—Emily McIntosh’s triple-double led Statesville to its first victory of the season Thursday, a five-set nonconference win over Mooresville.

McIntosh made 33 digs, dished out 22 assists and recorded 12 kills, and Statesville came out on top thanks to a 15-11 win in the decisive set. Statesville (1-5) won the first and third sets 25-23 and 25-18. Mooresville took the second and fourth sets 25-21 and 25-22.

Kaylee Greer and Lacie Evans each served five aces for the Greyhounds. Greer also had 11 kills and 11 digs, while Evans handed out 10 assists.

Emma Evans and Trinity Tevepaugh supplied 16 and 12 digs, respectively.

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 5, Alexander Central 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Garrett Chase scored three goals for a hat trick to lead North Iredell to a 5-0 nonconference victory over Alexander Central on Thursday night.

Max Moreno and Bryce Weston scored one goal apiece.