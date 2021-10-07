ROUNDUP: Mann nets 2 goals, North Iredell rolls against West Iredell

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
North Iredell 6, West Iredell 1
Thomas Mann scored two goals and assisted another on Wednesday night as North Iredell defeated West Iredell 6-1.
The Raiders (9-3-1, 6-2) scored three goals in each half.
Scoring one goal each for the Raiders were Isaias Hernandez, Jerick Moreno, Hunter Joyce and Nathan Haneline. William Bush assisted two goals, and Garrett Chase also picked up an assist.
Andrew McCarthy netted the Warriors’ lone goal on an assist from Gabe Ivey.
Josh Bamberger, Alexis Luna and Dane Coltrane shared time in goal for the Raiders. Each recorded one save.
West Iredell goalkeeper Isaac Bunton finished with six saves.
VOLLEYBALL
North Iredell 3, Statesville 0
North Iredell swept Statesville on Wednesday, winning 25-8, 25-4, 25-15.
No individual stats for the Raiders (15-1, 10-1) were available.
Kaliayah Smith produced five kills and three digs for the Greyhounds. Emily McIntosh added three kills to go with her five assists and three digs.
Lacie Evans dished out six assists, and Kaylee Greer contributed four kills for Statesville.
Hickory 3, West Iredell 0
HICKORY—Led by Ellie Eichman’s 15 kills, Hickory downed West Iredell 25-13, 25-23, 25-23 on Wednesday.
Sami Gambill dished out 32 assists and served three aces for the Red Tornadoes.
No individual stats for West Iredell were available.