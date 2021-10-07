ROUNDUP: Mann nets 2 goals, North Iredell rolls against West Iredell

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 6, West Iredell 1

Thomas Mann scored two goals and assisted another on Wednesday night as North Iredell defeated West Iredell 6-1.

The Raiders (9-3-1, 6-2) scored three goals in each half.

Scoring one goal each for the Raiders were Isaias Hernandez, Jerick Moreno, Hunter Joyce and Nathan Haneline. William Bush assisted two goals, and Garrett Chase also picked up an assist.

Andrew McCarthy netted the Warriors’ lone goal on an assist from Gabe Ivey.

Josh Bamberger, Alexis Luna and Dane Coltrane shared time in goal for the Raiders. Each recorded one save.

West Iredell goalkeeper Isaac Bunton finished with six saves.

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, Statesville 0

North Iredell swept Statesville on Wednesday, winning 25-8, 25-4, 25-15.

No individual stats for the Raiders (15-1, 10-1) were available.