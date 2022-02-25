ROUNDUP: Loss to unbeaten Warriors ends Mooresville's season

BOYS BASKETBALL
Weddington 70, Mooresville 60
WEDDINGTON—Evan Morton scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists Thursday as West top seed Weddington defeated No. 17 seed Mooresville 70-60 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Warriors (27-0), last year’s 3A state champions, built a 40-28 halftime lead and were able to fend off the Blue Devils (21-4).
Weddington knocked down 10 3-pointers. Avery Cook and Kyle Frazier each canned three. Frazier finished with a team-high 19 points. Cook had 11.
Chase Lowe contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
No other details on the game were available.
North Meck 56, Alexander Central 42
TAYLORSVILLE—Thanks to dominant second and third quarters Thursday night, North Mecklenburg downed Alexander Central 56-42 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Vikings (25-4) outscored the Cougars (23-5) 16-6 in the second quarter to lead 33-21 at halftime, then padded their lead with a 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter.
North Meck had 15 second-chance points compared to Alexander Central’s two.
Jordan Crawford led North Meck with 19 points. Isaiah Evans added 14.
Evan Presnell pumped in a game-high 25 points for the Cougars. Grove Lawrence was their next highest scorer with six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 41, East Forsyth 40
KERNSERSVILLE—Behind a huge performance from Julianna Walter, Alexander Central defeated East Forsyth 41-40 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday night.
Walter scored a game-high 28 points for the Cougars (23-4).
Kirstyn Herman added five points to go with her 10 rebounds. Alexander Central led 23-18 at halftime and held on.
La’Niya Simes scored 21 points to pace East Forsyth (23-4), which shot 23.5% (4 of 17) from beyond the arc.