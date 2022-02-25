ROUNDUP: Loss to unbeaten Warriors ends Mooresville's season

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weddington 70, Mooresville 60

WEDDINGTON—Evan Morton scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists Thursday as West top seed Weddington defeated No. 17 seed Mooresville 70-60 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Warriors (27-0), last year’s 3A state champions, built a 40-28 halftime lead and were able to fend off the Blue Devils (21-4).

Weddington knocked down 10 3-pointers. Avery Cook and Kyle Frazier each canned three. Frazier finished with a team-high 19 points. Cook had 11.

Chase Lowe contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.

No other details on the game were available.

North Meck 56, Alexander Central 42

TAYLORSVILLE—Thanks to dominant second and third quarters Thursday night, North Mecklenburg downed Alexander Central 56-42 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Vikings (25-4) outscored the Cougars (23-5) 16-6 in the second quarter to lead 33-21 at halftime, then padded their lead with a 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter.