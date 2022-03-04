ROUNDUP: Long shines as South Iredell softball beats West Iredell

SOFTBALL

South Iredell 12, West Iredell 8

Claire Long doubled twice, tripled and drove in four runs Thursday to lead South Iredell to a 12-8 nonconference road win at West Iredell.

The Vikings (2-0) led 5-0 after two innings. It was 10-1 after they scored three in the top of the fifth. The Warriors (0-2) got those three runs back in the bottom of the inning and then scored four in the bottom of the sixth to draw within 10-8.

South Iredell plated two unanswered runs in the top of the seventh and held on.

The Vikings’ Skyler Provenza was 4 for 4 with a double, helping her winning cause in the pitcher’s circle.

Abby Crew had three hits and two RBIs, and South Iredell teammate Kinsey Johnson doubled and drove in three runs.

No individual stats were available for West Iredell.

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 12, South Iredell 2 (5 inn).

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outhit South Iredell 12-2 on Thursday night and coasted to a 12-2 nonconference win.