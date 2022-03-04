ROUNDUP: Long shines as South Iredell softball beats West Iredell

SOFTBALL
South Iredell 12, West Iredell 8
Claire Long doubled twice, tripled and drove in four runs Thursday to lead South Iredell to a 12-8 nonconference road win at West Iredell.
The Vikings (2-0) led 5-0 after two innings. It was 10-1 after they scored three in the top of the fifth. The Warriors (0-2) got those three runs back in the bottom of the inning and then scored four in the bottom of the sixth to draw within 10-8.
South Iredell plated two unanswered runs in the top of the seventh and held on.
The Vikings’ Skyler Provenza was 4 for 4 with a double, helping her winning cause in the pitcher’s circle.
Abby Crew had three hits and two RBIs, and South Iredell teammate Kinsey Johnson doubled and drove in three runs.
No individual stats were available for West Iredell.
BASEBALL
Alexander Central 12, South Iredell 2 (5 inn).
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outhit South Iredell 12-2 on Thursday night and coasted to a 12-2 nonconference win.
Caleb Williams went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Cougars. Jaret Hoppes added two RBIs. Mason Chapman, Gage Weaver and Dyson Lewis supplied two hits apiece.
Alexander Central led 6-0 after scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning. A six-run fifth inning ended the game due to the mercy rule.
J.D. Little worked all five innings on the mound for the win. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Tyler Hughesman had both hits for the Vikings (0-2).
Newton-Conover 15, West Iredell 2
Newton-Conover handed West Iredell its first loss of the season Thursday night, picking up a 15-2 nonconference road victory.
Talen Caton, Freeman Wallace and Ethan Vance combined for the Warriors’ three hits.
Seth Huss and Cade Gaither each drove in one run.
TRACK
Wednesday at West Cabarrus
CONCORD—South Iredell’s Gavin Reed had a strong showing during Wednesday’s seven-team track and field meet at West Cabarrus. He won the boys’ discus competition by a wide margin after a throw of 151 feet, 8 inches. The runner-ups throw was 49 feet shorter. Reed was second in shot put with a throw of 43-04.
The Vikings’ Taye Rajapho was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.71 seconds. Teammate Walton Cooney took third in boys’ pole vault, clearing the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches.