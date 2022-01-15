ROUNDUP: League-leading East Lincoln holds off North Iredell

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Lincoln 68, North Iredell 66

DENVER—North Iredell mounted a comeback in the second half but fell just short Friday night in a 68-66 loss to East Lincoln.

Drew Bean and Palmer Crichton both had 12 points for the Mustangs (14-2, 6-0).

East Lincoln led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime over the Raiders (10-5, 4-2).

Jackson Hawkins and Beckham Tharpe each had 18 points for North Iredell. John Jackson Jr. added 15 points.

Alexander Central 41, Watauga 27

BOONE—Alexander Central beat Watauga in a low-scoring affair Friday, 41-27.

The Cougars (14-2, 2-0) collected 17 points from Evan Presnell.

Watauga led 9-2 after the first quarter. Alexander Central battled back to lead 17-15 at halftime. Grove Lowrance had seven points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

The Pioneers fell to 4-10 overall (0-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Lincoln 59, North Iredell 46