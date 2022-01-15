ROUNDUP: League-leading East Lincoln holds off North Iredell

BOYS BASKETBALL
East Lincoln 68, North Iredell 66
DENVER—North Iredell mounted a comeback in the second half but fell just short Friday night in a 68-66 loss to East Lincoln.
Drew Bean and Palmer Crichton both had 12 points for the Mustangs (14-2, 6-0).
East Lincoln led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime over the Raiders (10-5, 4-2).
Jackson Hawkins and Beckham Tharpe each had 18 points for North Iredell. John Jackson Jr. added 15 points.
Alexander Central 41, Watauga 27
BOONE—Alexander Central beat Watauga in a low-scoring affair Friday, 41-27.
The Cougars (14-2, 2-0) collected 17 points from Evan Presnell.
Watauga led 9-2 after the first quarter. Alexander Central battled back to lead 17-15 at halftime. Grove Lowrance had seven points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
The Pioneers fell to 4-10 overall (0-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Lincoln 59, North Iredell 46
DENVER—East Lincoln used a dominant first quarter to turn back North Iredell on Friday night.
The Mustangs (13-2, 5-0) outscored the Raiders (7-6, 2-2) 26-8 in the opening period.
Kelsey Campo hit four 3s and led East Lincoln with 18 points.
Skylin Guill paced North Iredell with 14 points. Martha Parlier and Sydney Bradford added nine apiece for the Raiders.
Watauga 51, Alexander Central 47
BOONE—Brooke Scheffler scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Watauga to a 51-47 win over Alexander Central on Friday.
Kate Sears added 16 points for the Pioneers (14-1, 2-0).
The Cougars trailed 28-18 at halftime.
Kirstyn Herman had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Alexander Central (13-2, 2-1). Chesney Stikeleather added 13 points.