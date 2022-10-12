ROUNDUP: Lake Norman upends South Iredell, moves into tie for second place in GMC

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Norman 3, South Iredell 1

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman is on a roll as the regular season winds down.

The Wildcats won their eighth straight game Tuesday, beating South Iredell 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20 in Greater Metro Conference action.

Simone Bush had 13 kills in the Wildcats’ Dig Pink match to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The win avenged a four-set loss to South Iredell on Sept. 15. It also followed Thursday’s five-set victory over league-leading Cox Mill. Alexa Arnold recorded a season-high 22 kills, and Sarah Frager made 28 digs in that match.

Brooke Aeschliman and Kaitlyn Landis each contributed 11 kills for the Vikings on Tuesday. They had 17 and 12 digs, respectively.

Ella Morrison handed out 21 assists for South Iredell. Ela Peck finished with 21 digs.

Lake Norman (17-5, 9-2) and South Iredell (12-8, 9-2) are tied for second place in the conference. They are one game back of Cox Mill (15-6, 10-1) heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale.

South Iredell hosts Cox Mill on Thursday. With a win, the Vikings would tie for the conference title. The Chargers won the first meeting in four sets.

Lake Norman visits Mooresville on Thursday. A Wildcats’ win coupled with a Cox Mill loss would leave Lake Norman, South Iredell and Cox Mill tied for the league championship.

JV VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 2, Lake Norman 0

MOOREVILLE—Kate Stimson registered 11 kills and Hannah Satterfield added seven kills as South Iredell defeated Lake Norman 25-20, 25-15 on Tuesday.

Liz Winterhalter supplied 18 digs for the Vikings. Lila English dished out 10 assists.

OTHER SCORES

Boys soccer: Lake Norman 5, Kannapolis A.L. Brown 3; Hickory Ridge 2, Mooresville 1