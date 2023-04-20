SOFTBALL

Lake Norman 9, North Iredell 2

OLIN—Lake Norman erupted for seven runs in the ninth inning to beat North Iredell 9-2 in Wednesday’s nonconference game.

Charlee Kelly was the winning pitcher. She went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five for the Wildcats (9-9).

Kendall Robinson finished 3-for-5 with an RBI. Zoe Watson doubled and drove in two runs. Avery Evans and Kaylee Harris supplied two hits apiece. Harris drove in a run.

Kali Panaccione, Jamie Bond and Kyera Combs each contributed one hit and one RBI.

Maicie Earnest pitched 8-2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three. She held the Wildcats to two unearned runs until the ninth. Lake Norman scored six unearned runs—nine total—on 13 hits against Earnest.

Kynlie Moss and Dilynn Norris had the only two hits for the Raiders (9-7).

Alexander Central 3, Carson 2

CHINA GROVE—Kirstyn Herman homered as part of a 2-for-3 day, and she drove in two runs as Alexander Central turned back Carson 3-2 on Wednesday.

Ava Chapman doubled and drove in a run for the Cougars (14-3). Kensley Davis also had a double for them.

Alexander Central led 2-0 after plating a pair of runs in the fifth inning. It was 3-0 after the sixth. Carson scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Laney Wike was the winning pitcher. She went the distance, allowing seven hits and striking out seven.

BASEBALL

West Rowan 7, Alexander Central 2

TAYLORSVILLE—West Rowan scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull ahead on its way to a 7-2 win over Alexander Central on Wednesday.

Dyson Lewis had two of the Cougars’ four hits.