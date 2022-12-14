ROUNDUP: Lake Norman too much for South Iredell

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 79, South Iredell 17

TROUTMAN—Kirsten Lewis-Williams nearly posted a triple-double Tuesday night as Lake Norman cruised to a 79-17 win over South Iredell.

Lewis-Williams poured in 24 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Kelsey Rhyne contributed 18 points for the Wildcats, who led 26-3 after the first quarter and 52-9 at halftime.

Samantha Shehan and Alexis Shehan added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Alexander Central 73, Pine Lake Prep 39

TAYLORSVILLE—Sydney Hayes went 5 of 10 from the 3-point line and scored 15 points Tuesday night, leading Alexander Central to a 73-39 victory over Pine Lake Prep.

Grace Smith scored 10 points and snared eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-0).

Alexander Central led 40-18 at halftime.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 83, South Iredell 23

TROUTMAN—Cole Callaway led 12 Lake Norman scorers with 18 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats breezed to an 83-23 victory over South Iredell.

The Wildcats shut out the Vikings in the first quarter and led 23-0 entering the second. They held a 53-15 halftime advantage.

Trent Steinhour supplied 12 points for Lake Norman.

Alexander Central 46, Pine Lake Prep 33

TAYLORSVILLE—Chad Lasher scored 12 points and Avery Cook added 10 points as Alexander Central defeated Pine Lake Prep 46-33 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (5-2) outscored the Pride in every quarter and led 24-16 at halftime.