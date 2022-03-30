ROUNDUP: Lake Norman stymies Mooresville in girls soccer win

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 5, Mooresville 0

MOORESVILLE—Sophia Balliet scored two goals Tuesday as Lake Norman defeated Mooresville 5-0.

Jacey Rase added a goal and two assists for the Wildcats (7-2, 4-1).

Sarah Ardus made 12 saves in goal to preserve the shutout.

Katie Kennett and Ella Crutchfield chimed in with one goal apiece.

South Iredell 1, Cox Mill 0

TROUTMAN—South Iredell picked up a hard fought 1-0 Greater Metro Conference victory over Cox Mill on Tuesday.

Olivia Ostwalt netted the game-winning goal in the first half.

Abby McKinney and Madelyn Buff shared time in goal for the Vikings (8-1, 5-1) and combined for the shutout. McKinney had four saves. Buff made one stop.

SOFTBALL

East Lincoln 10, North Iredell 0 (6 inn.)

OLIN—Taliyah Thomas hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs Tuesday as East Lincoln blanked North Iredell 10-0.

Betsy Eatmon recorded three hits and three RBIs for the Mustangs (10-0, 6-0).

Martha Parlier supplied two of the three hits for the Raiders (3-7, 1-5). Tatiana Huff had the other single.

Leah Correll was the winning pitcher, holding the Raiders scoreless and to three hits and one walk.

Maicie Earnest took the loss, giving up 10 hits and 10 runs, but only four of them were earned.

Alexander Central 5, South Caldwell 4

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central gave up two runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday but was able to hold off South Caldwell for a 5-4 victory.

The Cougars (12-0, 3-0) took a 5-2 lead thanks to three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Abby Teague finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Alexander Central. Faith Carrigan also was 2 for 3, and Kenzie Church had one hit and one RBI.

Carrigan was the winning pitcher. She allowed four runs—three earned—on six hits and four walks. Carrigan struck out eight.

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 6, South Caldwell 4

TAYLORSVILLE—Caleb Williams homered and drove in three runs Tuesday to lead Alexander Central to a 6-4 win over South Caldwell.

The game was tied at 3 after seven innings. South Caldwell scored once in the top of the eighth before Williams hit the walk-off homer.

J.D. Little doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars (10-1, 2-1). Mason Chapman contributed two of the Cougars’ five hits.

East Lincoln 12, North Iredell 5

OLIN—East Lincoln scored eight unanswered runs over the last two innings Tuesday and defeated North Iredell 12-5.

The Raiders led 5-4 after plating four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Cole Johnson doubled and notched two of the Raiders’ seven hits. Thomas Shumaker doubled and drove in a run.

Tate Green and Kohen Ponder each contributed one hit and one RBI for North Iredell (3-6, 0-5).

North Lincoln 18, West Iredell 1 (5 inn.)

North Lincoln racked up 16 hits Tuesday and rolled to an 18-1 conference win over West Iredell.

The Warriors (2-8, 1-5) committed seven errors. Eli Josey had their only two hits and drove in their only run.

BOYS LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic 17, Lake Norman 16

MOORESVILLE—Charlotte Catholic edged Lake Norman 17-16 on Tuesday despite four goals apiece from the Wildcats’ Cannon Wigginton and Shane Supek.

Hayden Chicon contributed three goals and two assists in a losing cause. Wigginton also had two assists.

Supek picked up 12 ground balls and won 24 of 36 faceoffs.

Quinn Haines had two goals.

Wildcats with one goal each were Davis Heslink, Brandon Debardinis and Boston Reher.

TRACK & FIELD

Greater Metro Conference

KANNAPOLIS—South Iredell dominated the throwing competitions during Monday’s three-team Greater Metro Conference meet featuring the Vikings, Mooresville and host A.L. Brown.

Shanell St. Brice placed first in the girls’ discus and shot put with distances of 81 feet, 1 inch and 33 feet, 8 inches, respectively.

The Vikings took the top four sports in discus. Olivia Humphrey was the runner-up with a throw of 80-08.

South Iredell’s Gavin Reed swept first-place finishes in the boys’ discus and shot put. He out-threw the runner-up by more than 13 feet in discus, scoring a distance of 138-10. His shot put throw landed at 43-04.

Other notable individual finishes for South Iredell

Yvitop Jolifer: boys 400, second, 57.34 seconds

Andrew Zmijewski: boys 1,600, second, 5:08.60

Taye Rajapo: boys 110 hurdles, second, 17.94; boys 300 hurdles, second, 47.34

Johntay Gaither: boys 300 hurdles, first, 46.04

Garrett Turner: boys long jump, second, 19-01

Bradley Strunk: boys triple jump, second, 30-00.10

Janiya Johnson: girls 100, first, 12.54

Isabelle Williams: girls 200, first, 28.24; girls 400, first 1:06.24

Dakota Whitener: girls 400, second, 1:07.24; girls 1,600, first, 6:12.30

Keirieonna Wilson: girls 800, first, 2:56.20

Kylie Young: girls 3,200, 14:10.10

Emily Rodden: girls high jump, second 4-06

Savannah Kappel: girls long jump, second, 15-01

Notable Mooresville individual finishes

Alayla Dobbins: girls 100 hurdles, first, 19.04; girls 300 hurdles, first, 53.24

Kendal Mink: girls 100 hurdles, second, 20.84