ROUNDUP: Lake Norman shuts out Hopewell on the baseball diamond

BASEBALL

Lake Norman 7, Hopewell 0

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman pounced early Wednesday and breezed to a 7-0 nonconference win over Hopewell.

The Wildcats (9-4) scored five runs in the first inning.

Jared Smith was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Lake Norman.

Caleb Douthit finished 2 for 3 as well, and he drove in one run.

Will Anzalone, Bryton Lawson, and Michael Naramore each contributed one hit and one RBI.

Naramore pitched five innings for the win. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out a pair.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, North Iredell 2

NEWTON—Fred T. Foard fended off North Iredell on Wednesday, winning 3-2.

The win completed the regular-season sweep. The Tigers beat North Iredell 18-7 during the teams’ first meeting, March 4.

Terra Murphy and Martha Parlier delivered doubles for the Raiders (4-9, 2-6). Breanna Gibson, Savannah Woods, and Lannie Frye produced singles. Gibson also drove in one run.

Maicie Earnest took the pitching loss. She held the Tigers to five hits and one walk while striking out five.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hough 12, Lake Norman 8

MOORESVILLE—Hayden Chicon and Kier McNight supplied two goals apiece Wednesday, but Lake Norman came up short in a 12-8 loss to Hough.

J.J. Torpy made 18 saves in goal for the Wildcats.