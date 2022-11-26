ROUNDUP: Lake Norman routs Ardrey Kell

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 73, Ardrey Kell 26

MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished two steals shy of a triple-double as Lake Norman thumped Ardrey Kell 73-26 on Friday.

Lewis-Williams pumped in 29 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made eight steals for the Wildcats, who led 26-4 after the first quarter and 46-10 at halftime.

Alexis Shehan chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds. Her sister, Samantha, added 11 points.

Alexander Central 53, West Cabarrus 51

MOORESVILLE—Kirstyn Herman scored 14 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and dished out seven assists Friday as Alexander Central edged West Cabarrus 53-51 in its season opener.

The Cougars outscored the Wolverines (1-1) 28-17 in the second half to rally for the victory.

Sydney Hayes supplied another 14 points for Alexander Central. Hallie Jarrett added eight points.

West Cabarrus’ Rayana Minard led all scorers with 24 points.

OTHER SCORE

Boys Basketball: Rocky River 96, Lake Norman 94 (OT)