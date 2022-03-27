ROUNDUP: Lake Norman rallies past Panthers

SOFTBALL

Lake Norman 6, Providence 5

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman completed a three-win week Friday with its thrilling 6-5 win over the Providence Panthers.

The Wildcats trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth. Sophomore Sophia Barone started the inning with a towering home run over the fence in right center, against the wind, to tie the game at 5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sammy Ladowski led off with a double to left center and moved to third on a wild pitch. Kendall Robinson’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Ladowski for the winning run.

The Wildcats (7-1, 3-1) also beat Cox Mill 5-0 and South Iredell 14-0 last week.

BOYS LACROSSE

Northern Guildford 10, Lake Norman 5

GREENSBORO—Northern Guilford turned back Lake Norman on Saturday, 10-5.

Brandon Debardinis led the Wildcats with three goals. Shane Supek and Cannon Wiggington each added one goal.

Lake Norman goalkeeper J.J. Torpy finished with 12 saves.