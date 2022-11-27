ROUNDUP: Lake Norman overwhelms Olympic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 78, Olympic 6

MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams led four Lake Norman players in double figures Saturday as the Wildcats rolled to a 78-6 victory over Olympic.

Lewis-Williams finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Samantha Shehan supplied 13 points and four assists for the Wildcats (3-0), who led 51-2 at halftime.

Adason Buoniconti and Jeta North each added 12 points. North pulled down seven rebounds, and Buoniconti made five steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Cabarrus 104, Lake Norman 72

MOORESVILLE—Central Cabarrus used a dominant second quarter to take down Lake Norman 104-72 on Saturday.

The Vikings outscored the Wildcats 32-6 in the second to seize a 54-29 lead at halftime.

No other details on the game were available.

Lake Norman fell to 1-3.

Central Cabarrus improved to 2-0.