ROUNDUP: Lake Norman overpowers West Iredell in home opener

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 63, West Iredell 12
MOORESVILLE—Fifteen different Lake Norman players scored Tuesday night against West Iredell as the Wildcats rolled to a 63-12 victory in their home opener.
Aly Wadkovsky and Samantha Shehan each scored eight points to lead the Wildcats. Shehan drained a long 3-pointer as the first quarter buzzer sounded, and Lake Norman led 26-0.
Leigh Marks added seven points. The Wildcats (2-1) held a 41-3 halftime advantage.
Sierra Bridges and Brooklyn Gibson each had five points for the Warriors (0-2).
Statesville Christian 40, Pine Lake Prep 25
MOOREVILLE—Brenna Rae Bentley pumped in a game-high 15 points Tuesday night to lead Statesville Christian past Pine Lake Prep, 40-25.
The Lions used a 15-4 advantage in the second quarter to pull ahead 22-12 at halftime.
Grace Cole contributed 10 points for Statesville Christian (4-1) and Ansleigh Sherrill added nine.
Nikki Mullen and Maddie Hiteshue each scored nine points to lead the Pride (0-4).
Alexander Central 56, Davie County 20
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored 30 points off 25 Davie County turnovers in Tuesday night’s 56-20 victory.
Chesney Stikeleather led all scorers with 19 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and recorded six steals.
Madeleine Jenkins contributed nine points and four blocked shots for the Cougars (2-0).
Alexander Central built a 32-11 halftime lead and continued to put the game out of reach in the third quarter, when the Cougars outscored the War Eagles 21-1.
Kenadi Gentry had nine points for Davie County.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 86, West Iredell 33
MOOREVILLE—Lake Norman dropped 30 points on West Iredell in each of the first two quarters Tuesday night on its way to an 86-33 victory in the home opener.
Cole Callaway led 12 Lake Norman scorers with 18 points. Tre McKinnon supplied another 15 points, and Bobby Hardison scored eight.
The Wildcats improved to 3-0 while the Warriors fell to 0-2.
Pine Lake Prep 67, Statesville Christian 20
MOORESVILLE—Pine Lake Prep took control of Tuesday night’s game early and cruised to a 67-20 win over Statesville Christian.
The Pride led 27-8 at the end of the first quarter and 51-18 at halftime.
Patrick Schwaba’s 16 points for the Pride (2-2) led all scorers. Robert Magner added 15.
Pressly Mattox led the Lions (0-4) with seven points.
Alexander Central 59, Davie County 53
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central rallied to beat Davie County on Tuesday night, 59-53.
The Cougars outscored the War Eagles 33-22 in the second half.
Evan Presnell led three Cougars in double figures with 15 points.
Grove Lowrance finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Dusty Sigmon also had 10 rebounds for Alexander Central (1-1). Sigmon chipped in nine points.
Davie County’s ZaHaree Maddox led all scorers with 19 points.