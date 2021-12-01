ROUNDUP: Lake Norman overpowers West Iredell in home opener

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored 30 points off 25 Davie County turnovers in Tuesday night’s 56-20 victory.

Chesney Stikeleather led all scorers with 19 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and recorded six steals.

Madeleine Jenkins contributed nine points and four blocked shots for the Cougars (2-0).

Alexander Central built a 32-11 halftime lead and continued to put the game out of reach in the third quarter, when the Cougars outscored the War Eagles 21-1.

Kenadi Gentry had nine points for Davie County.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 86, West Iredell 33

MOOREVILLE—Lake Norman dropped 30 points on West Iredell in each of the first two quarters Tuesday night on its way to an 86-33 victory in the home opener.

Cole Callaway led 12 Lake Norman scorers with 18 points. Tre McKinnon supplied another 15 points, and Bobby Hardison scored eight.

The Wildcats improved to 3-0 while the Warriors fell to 0-2.

Pine Lake Prep 67, Statesville Christian 20