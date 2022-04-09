ROUNDUP: Lake Norman, Mooresville, South Iredell earn conference baseball victories

BASEBALL

Lake Norman 10, Cox Mill 6

MOORESVILLE—Jared Smith batted 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Lake Norman downed Cox Mill 10-6 in Friday night’s Greater Metro Conference game.

The Wildcats (10-4, 8-0) plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seize a 9-2 lead.

Carson Cherry doubled and drove in two runs.

Grayson Peel and Chase Wigginton also drove in one run apiece.

Drew Nelson was the winning pitcher. He went five innings, allowing five runs—three earned—on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Mooresville 10, West Cabarrus 4

CONCORD—Mooresville scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning Friday night to pull ahead 7-3 and went on to prevail 10-4 over West Cabarrus.

Jake Modrak was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (8-7, 5-3).

Stan Granger, Corbin Clonch and Aiden Picciano each supplied two hits and an RBI in the win.

Chad Harvey pitched six innings, allowing three runs—one earned—on five hits and walk. He struck out four.

South Iredell 7, Kannapolis 1

KANNAPOLIS—Tyler Hughesman turned in a strong performance on the mound Friday and South Iredell turned back Kannapolis 7-1.

Hughesman went the distance, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out 11.

Brice Warren and Luke Davis accounted for the only two hits for the Vikings (5-10, 3-5).

Fred T. Foard 7, West Iredell 0

Conner Peschel and Braxton Tramel each hit a home run Friday night as Fred T. Foard defeated West Iredell 7-0.

The Tigers (10-2, 8-1), who managed seven hits, scored three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh to pull away.

Talen Caton had the only hit for the Warriors (2-11, 1-7).

Alexander Central 14, Ashe County 0 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Cade Miller and Caleb Williams combined to limit Ashe County to two hits Friday in a 14-0 victory.

Dusty Sigmon doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cougars.

J.D. Little, like Sigmon, was 2 for 2. He had a double and an RBI.

Alexander Central scored five runs in the first inning and eight in the second.

St. Stephens 2, North Iredell 0

HICKORY—St. Stephens held North Iredell to one hit Friday night in a 2-0 win.

Cole Johnson was the hard-luck losing pitcher. He allowed only four hits and one walk over six innings while striking out nine.

Tyson Combs had the only hit for the Raiders (4-8, 0-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 3, West Cabarrus 0

MOORESVILLE—Three different players scored a goal Friday as Lake Norman blanked West Cabarrus 3-0.

Ella Becker, Mackenna Campbell and Emma Spear each put the ball in the net, and Ella Crutchfield assisted one goal.

Wildcats goalkeeper Sarah Ardus made three saves for the shutout.

The win completed the season sweep. The Wildcats (9-2, 5-1) won the first meeting with the Wolverines in Concord, 9-0.

SOFTBALL

St. Stephens 4, North Iredell 2

HICKORY—St. Stephens held off North Iredell on Friday for a 4-2 victory.

Martha Parlier had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run for the Raiders. Terra Murphy added two singles with Maicie Earnest and Elleigh Williams also having singles.

Earnest pitched for the Raiders, striking out five, walking one and scattering 10 hits.

North Iredell (4-10, 2-7) returns home to play North Lincoln at 6 p.m. Monday.

Alexander Central 12, Ashe County 1 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Kenzie Church went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs Friday to lead Alexander Central to an easy 12-1 win over Ashe County.

Kirstyn Herman was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

The Cougars (15-1, 6-0) scored three runs in the first, five in the second and four in the third.

Kara Hinkle was the winning pitcher. She allowed one run on seven hits and a walk. She struck out a pair.