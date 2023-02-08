GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 79, South Iredell 28

MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams erupted for 31 points on Tuesday night, leading unbeaten Lake Norman, champion of the Greater Metro Conference, to a 79-28 victory over South Iredell.

Lewis-Williams also made nine steals and grabbed six rebounds.

Samantha Shehan chimed in with 18 points for the Wildcats (23-0, 11-0). Kelsey Rhyne added 12 points.

Lake Norman can complete a perfect regular season on Friday when it visits crosstown rival Mooresville.

East Lincoln Girls 58, North Iredell 41

OLIN—East Lincoln survived a scare Tuesday night, avoiding North Iredell’s upset bid for a 58-41 victory.

The Mustangs (23-0, 13-0) needed a dominant fourth quarter to prevail 58-41. They trailed 35-34 after three quarters. Their press coupled with a winded Raiders squad helped them outscore North Iredell 24-6 in the last period.

Emma Montanari and Hailey McFadden each supplied 18 points to lead the Mustangs.

Tilley Collins’ buzzer-beating long-range 3 propelled North Iredell (15-8, 9-4) to a 25-24 lead at halftime. She finished with seven points. Lily Ward’s 11 points paced the Raiders. Jewel Allen added eight points.

Hibriten 47, Alexander Central 45

TAYLORSVILLE—Zoey Walker scored 21 points to lead Hibriten to a 47-45 victory over Alexander Central on Tuesday night.

The Panthers (20-3, 7-2) outscored the Cougars (17-6, 3-6) 14-11 in the fourth quarter to win.

Alexander Central’s Meredith Wike was 7 of 8 from the field and 2 of 2 for the 3-point line to lead all scorers with 22 points. Teammate Sydney Hayes had 10 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 87, South Iredell 47

MOORESVILLE—Thirteen different players scored for Lake Norman on Tuesday night as the Wildcats rolled to an 87-47 victory over South Iredell.

Cole Callaway paced the Wildcats with 17 points.

Lake Norman (17-6, 10-1) built a 43-25 lead at halftime.

Josh Yates added 15 points, and Henderson Williams had 12 for the Wildcats.

Lake Norman led 68-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Tanner English had 11 points for the Vikings.

Alexander Central 55, Hibriten 53

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central held off Hibriten for a 55-53 win on Tuesday night.

The Cougars outscored the Panthers 26-14 in the paint.

Avery Cook’s 23 points led the Cougars (16-6, 7-2).

Grayson Presnell had 15 points for Alexander Central, which led 18-16 at halftime and 32-27 after three quarters.

Jay Willis netted a game-high 25 points for the Panthers (9-14, 2-7).

OTHER SCORES

Boys

St. Stephens 50, Statesville 36

North Lincoln 73, West Iredell 54

Girls

St. Stephens 60, Statesville 24

North Lincoln 55, West Iredell 13