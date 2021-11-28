ROUNDUP: Lake Norman comes up short against defending state champs

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chambers 53, Lake Norman 50
CHARLOTTE—Aaliyah El scored 15 points Saturday as defending 4A state champion Chambers held off Lake Norman for a 53-50 victory in the Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Myers Park High School.
The Cougars (2-0) led 26-23 at halftime, a three-point margin they managed to win by.
Kirsten Lewis-Williams paced three Wildcats in double figures with 17 points.
Leigh Marks supplied 15 points for Lake Norman (1-1), and teammate Madison Saunders added 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Iredell 61, Alexander Central 58
TAYLORSVILLE—Damon Stewart tossed in 14 points Tuesday to lead South Iredell to a 61-58 season-opening victory over Alexander Central.
The Vikings led 31-22 at halftime.
Brayden Watson-Jones contributed 12 points in the winning cause. M.J. Chambers added 10.
Evan Presnell poured in a game-high 23 points for the Cougars.
South Iredell hosts North Iredell on Tuesday.