ROUNDUP: Lake Norman comes up short against defending state champs
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman comes up short against defending state champs

basketball logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chambers 53, Lake Norman 50

CHARLOTTE—Aaliyah El scored 15 points Saturday as defending 4A state champion Chambers held off Lake Norman for a 53-50 victory in the Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Myers Park High School.

The Cougars (2-0) led 26-23 at halftime, a three-point margin they managed to win by.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams paced three Wildcats in double figures with 17 points.

Leigh Marks supplied 15 points for Lake Norman (1-1), and teammate Madison Saunders added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Iredell 61, Alexander Central 58

TAYLORSVILLE—Damon Stewart tossed in 14 points Tuesday to lead South Iredell to a 61-58 season-opening victory over Alexander Central.

The Vikings led 31-22 at halftime.

Brayden Watson-Jones contributed 12 points in the winning cause. M.J. Chambers added 10.

Evan Presnell poured in a game-high 23 points for the Cougars.

South Iredell hosts North Iredell on Tuesday.

Tags

