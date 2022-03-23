ROUNDUP: Josey leads West Iredell past Statesville

BASEBALL

West Iredell 10, Statesville 9

West Iredell secured its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Tuesday, winning 10-9 at Statesville.

West Iredell led 5-1 after the third inning. Statesville clawed within 6-5 after scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Warriors responded with four runs in the top of the sixth and then held off the Greyhounds, who scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings.

Eli Josey doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for the Warriors. He also got the save. He pitched the last inning, allowing two runs on one hit. Josey struck out a pair.

Freeman Wallace was the winning pitcher. He worked four innings, allowing five runs—not all of which were earned—on seven hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Eli Pharr supplied two hits and three RBIs for West Iredell. Talen Caton had one hit and two RBIs, and Cade Gaither also drove in a run.

No individual stats were available for Statesville.

Hickory 8, North Iredell 0

HICKORY—North Iredell managed only one hit Tuesday and suffered an 8-0 loss to Hickory.

Anson Strange had the Raiders’ hit.

No other details on the game were available.

Lake Norman 6, West Cabarrus 1

CONCORD—Jared Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Chase Wigginton added two hits and one RBI in Lake Norman’s 6-1 win over West Cabarrus on Tuesday.

The Wildcats scored five unanswered runs after the Wolverines tied the game at one in the bottom of the third inning.

Luke Schmolke pitched six innings for the win. He allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out 13.

Carson Cherry tripled and drove in one run. Hunter Sherrill had one hit and an RBI.

Hickory Ridge 5, South Iredell 4

HARRISBURG—South Iredell scored three runs in the top of the fifth but was unable to complete the comeback Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to Hickory Ridge.

The Ragin’ Bulls scored all of their runs in the bottom of the first inning to lead 5-1.

South Iredell’s Brice Warren was 2 for 3 with a double. Gage Tomlin was also 2 for 3.

Alexander Central 17, Ashe County 1 (5 inn.)

WEST JEFFERSON—Jaret Hoppes went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs as Alexander Central clobbered Ashe County in Tuesday’s Northwestern Conference opener.

The Cougars (8-0, 1-0) put up 11 runs in the second inning and cruised.

Blaine Hartness doubled twice and drove in a run. Dusty Sigmon doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Konor Davis had two RBIs.

Cade Miller and Landon Reece combined to hold the Huskies to two hits. Miller struck out nine during his four innings of work.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 18, Ashe County 2 (5 inn.)

WEST JEFFERSON—Alexander Central picked up 22 hits and routed Ashe County 18-2 in Tuesday’s conference opener.

Macy Law was 3 for 4 with a home run and a double, and she drove in five runs. Peyton Price was 5 for 5 with three RBIs. Kirstyn Herman homered and doubled as part of a 3 for 4 outing. Anna Jordan was 4 for 4 with an RBI.

Faith Carrigan pitched 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.