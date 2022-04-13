ROUNDUP: Huge 10th inning sends Mooresville past Wonders

BASEBALL

Mooresville 16, Kannapolis 3 (10 inn.)

KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville erupted for 13 runs in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday to beat Kannapolis 16-3.

The game was tied at 3 after seven innings.

Mooresville’s Luke Modrak drove in five runs and was 2 for 5 with a double. Thomas Vero homered and drove in three runs.

Stan Granger was 3 for 5 with a double, and Drew Park was 3 for 4 with a double.

Quin Richter was the winning pitcher. He threw a hitless 10th inning and struck out two.

Braeden Major worked eight innings on the hill for the Blue Devils. He allowed three runs—one earned—on three hits and two walks while striking out 13.

Alexander Central 7, Watauga 3

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central defeated Watauga 7-3 on Tuesday.

The Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to build a 7-0 lead.

Gage Weaver went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Caleb Williams was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Grove Lowrance finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.

J.D. Little was the winning pitcher. He worked five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. Little struck out seven.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 13, Watauga 1 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored five runs in the second inning and five more in the third Tuesday on its way to a 13-1 victory over Watauga.

Kirstyn Herman was 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Cougars (17-1, 7-0). Faith Carrigan finished 2 for 2 with a double and a pair of RBIs. The Cougars outhit the Pioneers 18-3.

Peyton Price and Kenzie Church contributed two hits apiece, and Church drove in a run.

Carrigan was the winning pitcher. She worked two innings, allowing one run on one hit—a homer by Chloe Wilson. She struck out five. Kara Hinkle pitched the final three innings, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out a pair.

Mooresville 11, South Iredell 2

MOORESVILLE—Thanks, in part, to a six-run fifth inning Tuesday, Mooresville defeated South Iredell 11-2.

Claire Long hit a solo home run for South Iredell (4-12, 0-9). Kendall Boyea, Kaycee Pitcher and Liz Winterhalter each supplied two hits. Boyea also had an RBI.

No individual stats were available for Mooresville (14-3, 7-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 2, Hickory Ridge 1

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman netted one goal in each half Tuesday and downed Hickory Ridge 2-1.

Jacey Rase and Ella Crutchfield scored for the Wildcats (11-2, 7-1).

Sophia Balliet and Tate McCord each picked up one assist.

The Wildcats face Cox Mill on Thursday. The Chargers handed them their only conference loss so far on March 22 by a score of 1-0.