ROUNDUP: Hot-shooting Cougars hand Hibriten only its second loss

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 51, Hibriten 45

LENOIR—Meredith Wike nailed 4 of 6 3-point shots and 5 of 8 field goal attempts altogether Tuesday night to score a team-high 17 points in Alexander Central’s 51-45 victory over previously once-beaten Hibriten (16-2, 3-1).

The Cougars (15-2, 2-2) trailed 21-20 at halftime but outscored the Panthers 20-9 in the third quarter.

Kirstyn Herman supplied 12 points and 10 rebounds for Alexander Central. Sydney Hayes added eight points and six rebounds.

Alexander Central shot 56.7% (17 of 30) from the field, 60% (6 of 10) from the 3-point line and 73.3% (11 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Katy Story scored 20 points for the Panthers.

Kannapolis 37, South Iredell 31

KANNAPOLIS—Kayden Johnson had a big game Tuesday night for South Iredell, but the Vikings fell short against Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

Johnson scored 16 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in a 37-31 South Iredell loss.

Kinsley Duchinski added five points for the Vikings.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 40, Hibriten 38

LENOIR—Avery Cook scored 10 points and snared seven rebounds on Tuesday night as Alexander Central defeated Hibriten 40-38.

The Cougars led 23-19 at halftime and 30-24 entering the fourth.

Jenner Barnes contributed eight points and six rebounds for the Cougars (11-5, 3-1). Grayson Presnell added seven points to with five assists.

Hibriten fell to 8-9 (1-3).

OTHER SCORES

Boys

Hickory 84, Statesville 45

Kannapolis A.L. Brown 68, South Iredell 55

Girls

Hickory 64, Statesville 25