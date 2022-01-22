ROUNDUP: Hot-shooting Cougars crush Hibriten

Cougars crush Hibriten

Alexander Central 70, Hibriten 42: TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central shot 59 percent (26 of 44) from the field Friday night in a 70-42 romp over Hibriten.

The Cougars (15-3, 3-1) were 10 of 20 from behind the 3-point line.

Evan Presnell led 11 Alexander Central scorers with 20 points. He also finished with six assists and five steals. Grove Lowrance added nine points. The Panthers (6-8, 0-2) led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 38-16 in the second and third quarters combined.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 63, Hibriten 37: TAYLORSVILLE—Chesney Stikeleather and Alexander Central were too much for Hibriten on Friday. The Cougars cruised to a 63-37 win.

Alexander Central (15-2, 3-1) led Hibriten (11-4, 0-1) 36-11 at halftime and held a 34-10 advantage in points in the paint.

Stikeleather poured in a game-high 22 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds, assisted four baskets and stole the ball four times. Julianna Walter had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds. Madeleine Jenkins contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

— From staff reports