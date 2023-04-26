BASEBALL

Mooresville 5, Lake Norman 0

MOORESVILLE—Noah Hildebran pitched 6-2/3 shutout innings Tuesday night as Mooresville blanked Lake Norman 5-0 in Greater Metro Conference action.

He got some help from his defense. Stan Granger robbed Lake Norman of a home run.

Brandon Larfano homered for the Blue Devils (11-9, 6-5). He was 2-for-3 at the plate. Jake Modrak doubled and drove in two runs.

Aaron Burchett and Connor Robertson each supplied one hit and one RBI for Mooresville, which scored three runs in the top of the third inning.

Caron Cherry, Tyler Sumner, Cam White and Nick Powell each had a hit for Lake Norman (9-13, 6-5).

The crosstown rivals are scheduled to meet again Thursday, this time at Mooresville.

GIRLS SOCCER

West Iredell 6, Statesville 0

Freshman Eva Jernigan recorded six saves Tuesday night as West Iredell shut out Statesville 6-0. It was Jernigan’s second shutout of the season.

Freshman Kelsey Brown led the West Iredell offense with three goals and two assists.

Jernigan scored her first goal with a header off a Brown corner kick.

Sophomore Allie Lackey scored off a through ball from Brown.

Freshman Marcelina Martinez scored her first goal, converting a penalty kick after she was brought down in the box.

The Warriors improved to 4-10-1.

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 14, Hickory 5

HICKORY—Barrett Williams registered four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Kynlie Moss took charge in the pitcher’s circle as North Iredell downed Hickory 14-5 on Tuesday night.

Moss struck out 11 and limited Hickory to seven hits and one walk.

Dilynn Norris drove in a team-best three runs. She had three hits, including a triple.

Moss tripled and drove in two runs. Emma Norris and Maicie Earnest each supplied two hits. Norris had an RBI.

Alyson Dickerson and Elleigh Williams each picked up a double for the Raiders (11-7, 7-4).