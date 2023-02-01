ROUNDUP: Greyhounds triumph over Warriors

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville 43, West Iredell 26

Ameia Blair Morrison made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points Tuesday night as Statesville defeated West Iredell 43-26.

Janiya Johnson added 11 points to complement her seven rebounds and six steals.

Lariah Hall contributed another 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds, who swept the season series with the Warriors. Statesville won the first meeting 47-46.

Watauga 52, Alexander Central 39

BOONE—Kate Sears scored a game-high 21 points Tuesday night as Watauga turned back Alexander Central 52-39.

The Pioneers (16-5, 6-1) built a 30-18 halftime lead and didn’t look back.

Sydney Hayes and Kirstyn Herman scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Alexander Central (17-4, 3-4). Kaley McDaniel had eight rebounds for the Cougars.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 67, Hickory Ridge 62

HARRISBURG—Trent Steinhour had a double-double Tuesday night as Lake Norman downed Hickory Ridge 67-62.

Steinhour finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Wildcats. They trailed 32-31 at halftime but led 50-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Tre McKinnon contributed 15 points for Lake Norman.

Josh Yates scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out six assists and recorded four steals for the Wildcats.

Alexander Central 39, Watauga 37

BOONE—Alexander Central edged Watauga 39-37 on Tuesday night.

Avery Cook scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (14-6, 5-2).

Alexander Central held a 28-12 advantage in points in the paint against the Pioneers (10-11, 4-3).

Carter Fortner added eight points for the Cougars, who led 23-18 at halftime.

Alexander Central’s Chad Lasher pulled down 12 rebounds.

OTHER SCORES

Boys

Hickory 71, North Iredell 60

Mooresville 75, South Iredell 24

Girls

Lake Norman 61, Hickory Ridge 47

North Iredell 41, Hickory 37

Mooresville 54, South Iredell 31