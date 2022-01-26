ROUNDUP: Greyhounds’ comeback not enough in loss to East Lincoln

BOYS BASKETBALL
East Lincoln 63, Statesville 60
Statesville’s fourth-quarter rally fell short Tuesday in a 63-60 loss to East Lincoln.
The Greyhounds, who trailed 31-25 at halftime and by 14 after three quarters, outscored the Mustangs 25-14 in the final period. The win completed the regular-season sweep for East Lincoln, which rolled to a 30-point win in the teams’ first meeting.
Drew Bean led league-leading East Lincoln (15-2, 7-0) with 22 points.
Statesville (5-8, 2-5) was led by Torrey Miller, who had 23 points, and Messiah Robinson, who added 20.
North Iredell 62, St. Stephens 44
OLIN—North Iredell used a strong third quarter to open up a 12-point lead and went on to beat St. Stephens 62-44 on Tuesday.
The Raiders outscored the Indians 20-8 in the third. The game was tied at 27 at halftime.
No other details on the game were available.
Alexander Central 59, Freedom 42
MORGANTON—Alexander Central outscored Freedom in every quarter Tuesday en route to a 59-42 victory.
Avery Cook led the Cougars with 19 points and four assists. Evan Presnell had 13 points and six assists, and Grayson Presnell contributed 10 points for Alexander Central (16-3, 4-1).
Philly Harris had 16 points to lead Freedom 11-5 (3-1), which trailed 30-21 at halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 65, Kannapolis 33
KANNAPOLIS—Aly Wadkovsky led 10 Lake Norman scorers Tuesday with 14 points as the Wildcats downed Kannapolis A.L. Brown 65-33.
Lake Norman (11-3, 4-0) led 33-20 at halftime.
Addison Sirianni supplied 11 points, and Alexis Shehan added 10 for the Wildcats.
East Lincoln 61, Statesville 28
East Lincoln took control early Tuesday on its way to a 61-28 victory over Statesville.
The Mustangs (14-2, 6-0) led 17-3 after the first quarter.
Hailey McFadden and Madison Self had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for East Lincoln. Self also finished with 18 rebounds. McFadden had 13 rebounds.
Nakayla White-Conner paced the Greyhounds (2-13, 2-5) with 14 points.
North Iredell 60, St. Stephens 38
OLIN—A dominant second half carried North Iredell to a 60-38 win over St. Stephens on Tuesday.
The Raiders outscored the Indians 33-16 after halftime.
No other details on the game were available.
Freedom 59, Alexander Central 53
MORGANTON—Christena Rhone scored 17 points to lead Freedom to a 59-53 win over Alexander Central on Tuesday.
The Patriots (12-3, 1-2), who collected 13 points and 11 rebounds from Zakiah King, outscored the Cougars (15-3, 3-2) 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
Chesney Stikeleather had a game-high 21 points for Alexander Central. Madeleine Jenkins and
Sydney Hayes added 12 and 11 points, respectively.