ROUNDUP: Greyhounds’ comeback not enough in loss to East Lincoln

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Lincoln 63, Statesville 60

Statesville’s fourth-quarter rally fell short Tuesday in a 63-60 loss to East Lincoln.

The Greyhounds, who trailed 31-25 at halftime and by 14 after three quarters, outscored the Mustangs 25-14 in the final period. The win completed the regular-season sweep for East Lincoln, which rolled to a 30-point win in the teams’ first meeting.

Drew Bean led league-leading East Lincoln (15-2, 7-0) with 22 points.

Statesville (5-8, 2-5) was led by Torrey Miller, who had 23 points, and Messiah Robinson, who added 20.

North Iredell 62, St. Stephens 44

OLIN—North Iredell used a strong third quarter to open up a 12-point lead and went on to beat St. Stephens 62-44 on Tuesday.

The Raiders outscored the Indians 20-8 in the third. The game was tied at 27 at halftime.

No other details on the game were available.

Alexander Central 59, Freedom 42