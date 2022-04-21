ROUNDUP: Goins, Mooresville take down West Rowan

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 8, West Rowan 5

MT. ULLA—Ellie Goins supplied three hits and four RBIs as Mooresville defeated West Rowan 8-5 in Wednesday’s nonconference game.

Emily Dudley and Lauren Vanderpool provided three and two hits, respectively, for the Blue Devils (16-3).

Mooresville scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. It was 8-2 in its favor after a four-run sixth inning.

Cadence Lane contributed two RBIs in the winning cause.

Campbell Schaen was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight.

The Blue Devils outhit the Falcons (11-4) 13-7.

BASEBALL

Mooresville 7, R-S Central 2

MORGANTON—Mooresville scored two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings Wednesday to beat R-S Central 7-2.

Jake Modrak was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (12-8).

Aiden Picciano also batted 2 for 4. He drove in one run. Drew Park contributed one hit and two RBIs.

Chad Harvey was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Neither of the runs scored against him were earned.

The Blue Devils close out the regular season this coming week with a two-game set against rival Lake Norman. Mooresville hosts Tuesday and travels to Lake Norman on Friday.

East Rowan 4, Lake Norman 3 (8 inn.)

GRANITE QUARRY—East Rowan scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday to prevail 4-3 over Lake Norman.

Cam White had two of the Wildcats’ four hits. Chase Wigginton drove in two runs.

Lake Norman (12-7) resumes Greater Metro Conference play on Tuesday when it visits rival Mooresville. The Wildcats, 10-0 in the GMC, have already clinched conference title. They have a three-game lead over second-place Mooresville with two games remaining.

Alexander Central 10, Hibriten 0 (6 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE— J.D. Little went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Alexander Central to a 10-0 win Wednesday.

Jaret Hoppes drove in two runs, and Dusty Sigmon finished 3 for 3.

Maddox Jack was the winning pitcher. He worked five innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out 10.

The Cougars outhit the Panthers 11-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 3, Pinecrest 0

SOUTHERN PINES—Kaelyn Andrews pocketed three goals for a hat trick, leading Lake Norman to a 3-0 nonconference victory Wednesday over Pinecrest.

Andrews scored twice in the second half to help the Wildcats distance themselves from the Patriots.

Madison Bice, Tara Chapman and Jacey Rase each contributed one assist.

Goalkeeper Sarah Ardus made six saves to record the shutout.

The Wildcats (14-2, 8-1) visit South Iredell (11-1-2, 7-1-2) on Tuesday. They won the first meeting 3-1.