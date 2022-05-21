 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Gillespie nabs state title in 100 meters

  • Updated
Alaya Gillespie

West Iredell's Alaya Gillespie, seen here competing in the Iredell County championships, earned the girls' 100-meter dash 3A state title on Friday.

GREENSBORO—Alaya Gillespie captured the state title in the girls’ 100-meter dash Friday during the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state track and field championships at North Carolina A&T.

Gillespie won the championship with a time of 12.48 seconds. It was part of a big day for the junior.

Gillespie was the state runner-up in the girls’ 200-meter dash after clocking in at 25.08 seconds. She placed third in the state in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 58.04 seconds.

North Iredell’s Erica Anderson recorded a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 800 meters, completing her run in 2 minutes, 30.48 seconds.

SOFTBALL

East Forsyth 3, Alexander Central 1

TAYLORSVILLE—Kierston Deal pitched a two-hitter and struck out 17 Friday as East Forsyth defeated Alexander Central 3-1 in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs.

East Forsyth scored three runs in the third inning to seize a 3-0 lead.

Alexander Central got on the board in the bottom of the fourth but were unable to mount a comeback.

Faith Carrigan took the pitching loss despite striking out 10. The Eagles scored three runs on five hits and one walk.

Peyton Price and Kenzie Church each had a hit for the Cougars, who finished the season 25-3.

