ROUNDUP: Gillespie nabs state title in 100 meters

GREENSBORO—Alaya Gillespie captured the state title in the girls’ 100-meter dash Friday during the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state track and field championships at North Carolina A&T.
Gillespie won the championship with a time of 12.48 seconds. It was part of a big day for the junior.
Gillespie was the state runner-up in the girls’ 200-meter dash after clocking in at 25.08 seconds. She placed third in the state in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 58.04 seconds.
North Iredell’s Erica Anderson recorded a sixth-place finish in the girls’ 800 meters, completing her run in 2 minutes, 30.48 seconds.
SOFTBALL
East Forsyth 3, Alexander Central 1
TAYLORSVILLE—Kierston Deal pitched a two-hitter and struck out 17 Friday as East Forsyth defeated Alexander Central 3-1 in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs.
East Forsyth scored three runs in the third inning to seize a 3-0 lead.
Alexander Central got on the board in the bottom of the fourth but were unable to mount a comeback.
Faith Carrigan took the pitching loss despite striking out 10. The Eagles scored three runs on five hits and one walk.
Peyton Price and Kenzie Church each had a hit for the Cougars, who finished the season 25-3.