ROUNDUP: Garcia records hat trick, North Iredell beats Statesville

  • Updated
soccer ball clip art

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 9, Statesville 0

Lindsey Garcia scored three goals for a hat trick Monday, leading North Iredell to a 9-0 win over Statesville.

Madison Busque supplied two more goals for the Raiders.

Brianna Ladino, Maris Chase, Lauren Combes and Kendra Hathcock each scored one goal.

Lucy Wittenmyer assisted a pair of goals.

Goalkeeper Megyn Gaither made two saves to preserve the shutout.

BASEBALL

Hickory 8, West Iredell 1

HICKORY—Keyed by a five-run third inning, Hickory downed West Iredell 8-1 on Tuesday night.

The Red Tornadoes outhit the Warriors (3-14, 2-10) 11-5.

Cade Gaither was 2 for 3 for West Iredell. Tyler Ribbeck, Eli Sharpe and Freeman Wallace each had one hit.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 5, Hibriten 3

LENOIR—Faith Carrigan homered and drove in three runs Tuesday as Alexander Central defeated Hibriten 5-3.

Averie Presnell and Kirstyn Herman provided RBI hits for the Cougars (18-2, 8-1).

Chelsey Stikeleather was 2 for 3, and Peyton Price was 2 for 4.

Carrigan was the winning pitcher. She worked seven innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 11.

