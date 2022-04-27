ROUNDUP: Garcia records hat trick, North Iredell beats Statesville

GIRLS SOCCER
North Iredell 9, Statesville 0
Lindsey Garcia scored three goals for a hat trick Monday, leading North Iredell to a 9-0 win over Statesville.
Madison Busque supplied two more goals for the Raiders.
Brianna Ladino, Maris Chase, Lauren Combes and Kendra Hathcock each scored one goal.
Lucy Wittenmyer assisted a pair of goals.
Goalkeeper Megyn Gaither made two saves to preserve the shutout.
BASEBALL
Hickory 8, West Iredell 1
HICKORY—Keyed by a five-run third inning, Hickory downed West Iredell 8-1 on Tuesday night.
The Red Tornadoes outhit the Warriors (3-14, 2-10) 11-5.
Cade Gaither was 2 for 3 for West Iredell. Tyler Ribbeck, Eli Sharpe and Freeman Wallace each had one hit.
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 5, Hibriten 3
LENOIR—Faith Carrigan homered and drove in three runs Tuesday as Alexander Central defeated Hibriten 5-3.
Averie Presnell and Kirstyn Herman provided RBI hits for the Cougars (18-2, 8-1).
Chelsey Stikeleather was 2 for 3, and Peyton Price was 2 for 4.
Carrigan was the winning pitcher. She worked seven innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 11.