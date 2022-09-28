ROUNDUP: Gantt, North Iredell win conference cross country meet

CROSS COUNTRY

North Iredell’s boys cross country team placed first in Tuesday’s seven-school Western Foothills Athletic Conference meet at West Iredell High School.

Maddox Gantt paced the Raiders, who had four runners in the Top 15. Gantt won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds.

North Iredell’s Parker Anderson placed seventh with a time of 19:41.30. Teammates Noah Wittenmyer (20:10.37) and Brody Smith (20:11.58) finished 11th and 13th, respectively.

North Iredell was the runner-up in the girls race, finishing only four points behind St. Stephens. Natalia Nieto took second place with a time of 22:23.35. Teammate Mia Sohovich was third at 23:07.57.

The Raiders’ Julia Hollar rounded out the top five with a time of 23:33.32.

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Norman 3, AL Brown 0

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman served 15 aces Tuesday in a three-set sweep (25-7, 25-6, 25-7) over Kannapolis A.L Brown.

Alexa Arnold led the offense with 12 kills. Madison Fox served four aces and handed out 16 assists.

Olivia Lefebvre added 15 assists.

Alaina Sursi supplied eight kills, and Sarah Frager contributed seven digs for the Wildcats (12-5, 4-2).

SCORES

Boys soccer: Lake Norman 2, Cox Mill 0; Mooresville 5, West Cabarrus 0