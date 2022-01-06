ROUNDUP: East Lincoln coach reaches milestone in win over Statesville

East Lincoln 90, Statesville 60: DENVER—Jackson Fannon pumped in game-high 20 points and East Lincoln cruised to a 90-60 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over Statesville on Wednesday night.
Drew Bean and Keandre Walker added 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Mustangs (11-2, 4-0).
It was Jon Hancock’s 100th career win as East Lincoln head coach.
The Mustangs outscored Statesville 26-12 in the second quarter to lead 43-27 at halftime.
Messiah Robinson led nine Statesville scorers with 17 points. Amir Bailey chipped in nine points, and Christian Moore added eight.
The Greyhounds (4-4, 1-2) are back in action Friday night. They visit North Iredell.
Mooresville 67, South Iredell 54: TROUTMAN—Mooresville built a 14-point halftime lead and held off South Iredell for a 67-54 Greater Metro Conference win on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils outscored the Vikings 21-7 in the second quarter to lead 33-19 at halftime.
South Iredell trimmed its deficit to 48-41 by the end of the third quarter but came up short.
Braydon Watson-Jones tossed in 17 points for the Vikings. Teammate M.J. Chambers added 11.
No individual stats on Mooresville players were available.
Alexander Central 57, West Wilkes 20: TAYLORSVILLE—Evan Presnell scored 15 points and made seven steals on Wednesday as Alexander Central downed West Wilkes 57-20.
Avery Cook pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (12-2).
Alexander Central led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and 25-8 at halftime.
The Blackhawks, who collected five points from Jaheim McDougald and six rebounds from Jaxson Tribble, were unable to recover.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 48, West Wilkes 35: TAYLORSVILLE—Julianna Walter scored 11 points, dished out four assists and made four steals Wednesday night as Alexander Central defeated West Wilkes 48-35.
Kirstyn Herman finished with a double-double for the Cougars (12-1), scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Teammate Hallie Jarrett also scored 10 points.
The Cougars trailed 27-23 at halftime but surged ahead in the third quarter thanks to a 17-5 scoring advantage.