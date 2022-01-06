ROUNDUP: East Lincoln coach reaches milestone in win over Statesville

East Lincoln 90, Statesville 60: DENVER—Jackson Fannon pumped in game-high 20 points and East Lincoln cruised to a 90-60 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over Statesville on Wednesday night.

Drew Bean and Keandre Walker added 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Mustangs (11-2, 4-0).

It was Jon Hancock’s 100th career win as East Lincoln head coach.

The Mustangs outscored Statesville 26-12 in the second quarter to lead 43-27 at halftime.

Messiah Robinson led nine Statesville scorers with 17 points. Amir Bailey chipped in nine points, and Christian Moore added eight.

The Greyhounds (4-4, 1-2) are back in action Friday night. They visit North Iredell.

Mooresville 67, South Iredell 54: TROUTMAN—Mooresville built a 14-point halftime lead and held off South Iredell for a 67-54 Greater Metro Conference win on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils outscored the Vikings 21-7 in the second quarter to lead 33-19 at halftime.

South Iredell trimmed its deficit to 48-41 by the end of the third quarter but came up short.