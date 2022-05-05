ROUNDUP: Cougars triumph in semifinals

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 8, Ashe County 3

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored six runs in the third inning on its way to an 8-3 win over Ashe County in Wednesday’s conference tournament semifinals.

Faith Carrigan and Abby Teague each supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (21-2). Both homered.

Kenzie Church and Kirstyn Herman also had two hits apiece. Both hit solo home runs.

Carrigan pitched 6.1 innings for the win. She struck out 12 while allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk.

BASEBALL

Draughn 7, West Iredell 5

VALDESE—Draughn defeated West Iredell 7-5 in Wednesday’s nonconference baseball game.

West Iredell’s Eli Pharr went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Eli Josey doubled twice.

Cade Gaither and Tyler Ribbeck each had one hit and one RBI for the Warriors (3-17).