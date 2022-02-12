ROUNDUP: Cougars top Freedom in OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 36, Freedom 34 (OT)TAYLORSVILLE—Chesney Stikeleather had 15 points and seven rebounds Friday to lead Alexander Central to a narrow 36-34 win over Freedom.
The Cougars (20-3, 8-2) scored the only two points in overtime to prevail. They outscored the Patriots (16-6, 5-5) 7-2 in the fourth quarter to force OT.
Julianna Walter added 10 points for Alexander Central.
Davidson Day 45, Statesville Christian 22
DAVIDSON—Davidson Day defeated Statesville Christian 45-22 in the teams’ regular-season finale Friday.
The Lions (15-5) fell behind 20-6 at halftime and couldn’t recover.
Brenna Rae Bentley scored 11 points to lead the Lions. Ava Hughes added seven points.
Davidson Day improved to 10-7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freedom 80, Alexander Central 62TAYLORSVILLE—Behind Amore Connelly’s game-high 30 points and seven assists, Freedom downed Alexander Central 80-62 on Friday.
The Cougars (20-4, 8-2) found themselves playing catch up after falling behind 25-12 in the first quarter.
Trey Ledford added 17 points for the Patriots (16-6, 8-2).
Avery Cook led Alexander Central with 16 points. Grove Lowrance and Evan Presnell added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Cox Mill 76, South Iredell 41
CONCORD—Cox Mill coasted to a 76-41 win over South Iredell in Friday night’s Greater Metro Conference game.
Braydon Watson-Jones led the Vikings in a losing cause with nine points.
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
Boys: North Iredell 75, West Iredell 62; Hickory 81, Statesville 30
Girls: Lake Norman 85, Mooresville 39; North Iredell 68, West Iredell 17; Hickory 68, Statesville 35; Cox Mill 45, South Iredell 31