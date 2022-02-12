ROUNDUP: Cougars top Freedom in OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 36, Freedom 34 (OT)TAYLORSVILLE—Chesney Stikeleather had 15 points and seven rebounds Friday to lead Alexander Central to a narrow 36-34 win over Freedom.

The Cougars (20-3, 8-2) scored the only two points in overtime to prevail. They outscored the Patriots (16-6, 5-5) 7-2 in the fourth quarter to force OT.

Julianna Walter added 10 points for Alexander Central.

Davidson Day 45, Statesville Christian 22

DAVIDSON—Davidson Day defeated Statesville Christian 45-22 in the teams’ regular-season finale Friday.

The Lions (15-5) fell behind 20-6 at halftime and couldn’t recover.

Brenna Rae Bentley scored 11 points to lead the Lions. Ava Hughes added seven points.

Davidson Day improved to 10-7.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Freedom 80, Alexander Central 62TAYLORSVILLE—Behind Amore Connelly’s game-high 30 points and seven assists, Freedom downed Alexander Central 80-62 on Friday.