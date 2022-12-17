ROUNDUP: Cougars cruise against Central Davidson

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 54, Central Davidson 36

LEXINGTON—Alexander Central dominated points in the paint and cruised to a 54-26 win over Central Davidson on Friday night.

The Cougars (8-0), who led 31-20 at halftime, outscored the Spartans (5-3) 34-8 in the paint.

Sydney Hayes scored a game-high 19 points for Alexander Central.

Malayah Adams and Kirstyn Herman added 13 points, five rebounds, and 11 points, seven rebounds, respectively.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Davidson 45, Alexander Central 23

LEXINGTON—Luke Staten outscored Alexander Central by himself Friday night in a 45-23 win for Central Davidson.

Staten had 24 points.

The Cougars (5-3) struggled shooting against the Spartans (7-1). They were 8 of 33 (24%) from the floor and 0 of 12 from the 3-point line.

Central Davidson led 22-12 at halftime and 38-20 after three quarters.

Maddox Jack’s six points paced Alexander Central.

OTHER SCORES

Boys

Fred T. Foard 64, North Iredell 60

Cox Mill 82, South Iredell 51

St. Stephens 49, West Iredell 29

North Lincoln 70, Statesville 41

Girls

North Iredell 48, Fred T. Foard 37

Cox Mill 64, South Iredell 40

St. Stephens 63, West Iredell 10

North Lincoln 53, Statesville 44