ROUNDUP: Cougars capture baseball, softball tournament titles

BASEBALL

Alexander Central 7, South Caldwell 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored two runs in the first inning Thursday and continued to distance itself from South Caldwell to win the conference tournament championship with a 7-0 victory.

Jaret Hoppes recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (21-4).

Maddox Jack pitched five scoreless innings for the win. He allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Grove Lowrance was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Gage Weaver, J.D. Little and Dyson Lewis each contributed one hit and one RBI in the winning cause.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 1, South Caldwell 0

TAYLORSVILLE— Faith Carrigan pitched a no-hitter Thursday as Alexander Central blanked South Caldwell 1-0 to claim the conference tournament title.

Carrigan struck out 12 and didn’t allow a walk.

Kenzie Church drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Carrigan recorded a double. Chesney Stikeleather and Peyton Price each had a hit for Alexander Central (22-2).

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 19, Reagan 5

Peter Geraffo scored five goals and assisted another one Thursday as Lake Norman defeated Reagan 19-5 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Quinn Haines and Brandon Debardinis contributed three goals apiece for the Wildcats. Shane Supek won 15 of 20 faceoffs to complement his one goal.

Trey McCorkle scored two goals for Lake Norman, and Hayden Chicon and Parker Beiland each supplied one goal and on assist against the Raiders.

Wildcats goalkeeper J.J. Tory made three saves.