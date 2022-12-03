ROUNDUP: Cook keys Cougars’ win over South Iredell

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 57, South Iredell 35

TROUTMAN—Avery Cook pumped in a game-high 28 points and Alexander Central shot 56% from the field in Friday’s 57-35 nonconference win over South Iredell.

Cook was 11 of 16 shooting.

The Cougars (2-1) built a 31-16 halftime lead on their way to snapping a two-game winning streak for the Vikings (2-3).

Alexander Central outscored South Iredell in the paint, 36-8. Carter Fortner and Grayson Presnell added seven points apiece.

MJ Childress tossed in 15 points to lead South Iredell. Will Vuk chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 62, South Iredell 34

TROUTMAN—Alexander Central scored 26 points off turnovers Friday night on its way to a 62-34 nonconference victory over South Iredell.

Hallie Jarrett led 11 Cougars scorers with 15 points. Kirstyn Herman added 11 points to complement her eight rebounds.

Alexander Central (3-0) took control early, leading 23-6 at the end of the first quarter and 39-13 at halftime.

Kayden Johnson made 7 of 11 shots from the field to lead the Vikings (2-3) with a game-high 21 points. Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

OTHER SCORES

Boys basketball

North Iredell (3-1) 73, West Rowan (0-4) 60

Mt. Tabor (2-0) 82, Lake Norman (2-4) 52

Maiden (2-0) 84, West Iredell (1-4) 38

Girls basketball

West Iredell (1-4) 53, Maiden (0-2) 51

Lake Norman (5-0) 66, Providence (1-5) 12

West Rowan (4-0) 75, North Iredell (1-3) 39