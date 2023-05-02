SOFTBALL

East Lincoln 17, North Iredell 2

OLIN—East Lincoln turned a close game into a lopsided victory Monday night, beating North Iredell 17-2.

The Mustangs erupted for 13 runs in the last two innings.

Maicie Earnest took the loss in the circle. She struck out two and walked one while giving up 10 hits. Alyson Dickerson worked one inning, walking one and giving up four hits.

Kynlie Moss doubled and drove in a run for the Raiders. Barrett Williams supplied two hits, and Emma Norris and Andi Stroud each contributed a hit.

Betsy Eatmon homered twice and drove in four runs for the Mustangs (16-1, 12-1).

North Iredell (11-8, 7-5) hosts Statesville for “Future Raider” youth night Wednesday. Game time is 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

East Lincoln 8, North Iredell 7

OLIN—East Lincoln scored in the top of the eighth inning Monday night to beat North Iredell 8-7.

The Mustangs scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull ahead 7-4.

The Raiders, who led 4-1 after a four-run third inning, answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie.

Colby Umbarger and Dan Loyd led the way at the plate for North Iredell (11-0, 5-7). Both recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

Tate Green recorded a double, and Tyson Combs contributed an RBI.

Isaac Armstrong homered and drove in three runs for East Lincoln (12-9, 7-6).