ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 6, Statesville 2

OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville.

The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half.

Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one.

William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez contributed one assist apiece for North Iredell.

Sam Buckner scored both of Statesville’s goals in the second half. The Greyhounds slipped to 5-7 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

Alexis Luna made four saves in goal for the Raiders.

OTHER SCORES

Boys soccer: Hickory 5, West Iredell 0; AL Brown 2, South Iredell 1;

Volleyball: Hickory 3, West Iredell 1 (25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22); North Iredell 3, Statesville 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-13)