ROUNDUP: Callaway leads Lake Norman to nonconference road victory

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 68, Watauga 52
BOONE—Cole Callaway paced three Lake Norman players in double figures Wednesday night as the Wildcats went on the road and beat Watauga 68-52.
Callaway finished with a game-high 23 points.
Henderson Williams supplied 17 points, and Tre McKinnon added 13.
The Wildcats (4-0) outscored the Pioneers 17-8 in the second quarter to lead 28-21 at halftime.
Alexander Central 55, Bunker Hill 36
CLAREMONT—Evan Presnell made 6 of 12 shots from the field and scored 15 points Wednesday night as Alexander Central turned back Bunker Hill, 55-36.
The Cougars (2-1) led the Bears (0-3) 31-19 at halftime.
Grove Lowrance contributed 14 points for Alexande Central, and teammate Avery Cook added 11.
Mack Little scored 10 points to lead Bunker Hill.
OTHER WEDNESDAY SCORES: Davie County 56, South Iredell 48; East Wilkes 60, West Iredell 36.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watauga 49, Lake Norman 46
BOONE—Watauga rallied to upend Lake Norman 49-46 in overtime Wednesday night.
The Pioneers (3-0) outscored the Wildcats (2-2) 13-5 in the fourth quarter to force OT and then used a 7-4 advantage in the extra period to prevail.
No other details on the game were available.
Alexander Central 62, Bunker Hill 40
CLAREMONT—A good start for Alexander Central paved the way to a 62-40 victory over Bunker Hill on Wednesday night.
The Cougars (3-0) built a 19-4 lead in the first quarter. They outscored the Bears 20-8 in the fourth.
Sydney Hayes had 16 points for Alexander Central. Julianna Walter added 13 points to go with her six steals. Madeline Jenkins scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Chesney Stikeleather also had nine points to complement her six steals.
OTHER WEDNESDAY SCORES: South Iredell 45, Davie County 42; East Wilkes 57, West Iredell 22.