ROUNDUP: Callaway leads Lake Norman to nonconference road victory

BOONE—Watauga rallied to upend Lake Norman 49-46 in overtime Wednesday night.

The Pioneers (3-0) outscored the Wildcats (2-2) 13-5 in the fourth quarter to force OT and then used a 7-4 advantage in the extra period to prevail.

No other details on the game were available.

Alexander Central 62, Bunker Hill 40

CLAREMONT—A good start for Alexander Central paved the way to a 62-40 victory over Bunker Hill on Wednesday night.

The Cougars (3-0) built a 19-4 lead in the first quarter. They outscored the Bears 20-8 in the fourth.

Sydney Hayes had 16 points for Alexander Central. Julianna Walter added 13 points to go with her six steals. Madeline Jenkins scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Chesney Stikeleather also had nine points to complement her six steals.

OTHER WEDNESDAY SCORES: South Iredell 45, Davie County 42; East Wilkes 57, West Iredell 22.