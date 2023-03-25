GIRLS SOCCER

West Iredell 4, Statesville 0

West Iredell defeated Statesville 4-0 on Friday for its second win of the season.

Freshman Kelsey Brown scored on a penalty kick in the first half.

In the second half, sophomore Ryleigh Romigh assisted Brown with a through ball which she put away to make it 2-0 in favor of the Warriors (2-4-1).

Sophomore Allie Lackey was fouled about 30 yards out and that led to Brown scoring on a free kick. That third goal completed the hat trick.

Junior Elizabeth Henao scored the final goal off a free kick that was about 30 yards out as well.

Freshman Eva Jernigan recorded seven saves to record her first shutout.

BASEBALL

Hickory Ridge 9, South Iredell 8

HARRISBURG—South Iredell mounted a comeback but ultimately fell short Friday in a 9-8 loss to Hickory Ridge.

The Ragin’ Bulls plated five runs in the first inning and led 6-0 after the second.

The Vikings scored four runs in the fourth. They scored one in the sixth and three in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 8. But Hickory Ridge scored in the bottom of the ninth to hang on.

Tyler Hughesman finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs for the Vikings. Brice Warren was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Eli Beekley was 2-for-3 with a double. Ben Cotton and Tanner Byrd each had one hit and one RBI for South Iredell.

Hickory 11, North Iredell 5

OLIN—Hickory turned back North Iredell 11-5 in Friday’s game.

Cole Johnson was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Raiders (4-6, 0-4).

Tyson Combs finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Colby Umbarger contributed one hit and one RBI.

Alexander Central 5, Watauga 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored twice in the first inning and never looked back Friday in a 5-0 win over Watauga.

Mason Chapman-Mays and Bubba Pope doubled. Chapman was 3-for-4.

Sawyer Chapman-Mays recorded two RBIs. Pope, Jaret Hoppes and Cam Chapman each drove in a run.

Maddox Jack pitched four innings for the win. He allowed four hits and struck out four.

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 5, Hickory 4

OLIN—North Iredell prevailed 5-4 over Hickory in Friday night’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.

Kynlie Moss was the winning pitcher, striking out seven, walking one and giving up eight hits. Moss helped her cause at the plate with had two hits and two RBIs.

Andi Stroud also had an RBI for the Raiders (6-2, 3-1), who visit Statesville on Tuesday.

Alexander Central 17, Watauga 0 (3 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Alyssa Chapman, Lainey Russell, and Kensley Davis each finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Alexander Central crushed Watauga 17-0 on Friday.

Davis homered.

Ava Chapman, Mcartney Harrington and Kirstyn Herman supplied two hits apiece.

The Cougars erupted for 10 runs in the first inning.

Winning pitcher Laney Wike allowed only two hits.