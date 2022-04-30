ROUNDUP: Big 9th propels Mooresville past Lake Norman

BASEBALL

Mooresville 8, Lake Norman 3

MOORESVILLE—Drew Park doubled twice and drove in three runs as Mooresville prevailed 8-3 over Lake Norman on Friday night.

The Blue Devils scored five unanswered runs in the top of the ninth inning. The game was tied at 3 after seven innings.

Jake Modrak was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Mooresville.

Hunter Sherrill had two hits and an RBI for Lake Norman.

Cox Mill 11, South Iredell 10

CONCORD—Cox Mill scored three runs in the seventh inning Friday to overtake South Iredell for an 11-10 victory.

South Iredell led 7-0 after scoring three runs in the first inning and four in the second. Cox Mill got back in the game with a five-run bottom half of the second.

Ben Cotton led South Iredell, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Brice Warren was 2 for 3, and Michael Eichhorn was 2 for 2. Will Vuk drove in two runs, and Gage Tomlin had one hit and one RBI for South Iredell.

East Lincoln 17, North Iredell 7

DENVER—East Lincoln dealt North Iredell a 17-7 defeat on Friday.

Tate Green was 2 for 2 with three RBIs in a losing cause.

Dan Loyd and Bronson Leonard each contributed one hit and one RBI for the Raiders. Loyd doubled.

North Lincoln 12, West Iredell 0 (5 inn.)

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Lincoln scored six runs in the first inning Friday and cruised to a 12-0 win over West Iredell.

Talen Caton and Eli Pharr recorded the only two hits for the Warriors.

SOFTBALL

East Lincoln 11, North Iredell 0 (5 inn.)

DENVER—East Lincoln defeated North Iredell 11-0 on Friday to clinch the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship.

Leah Correll pitched a one-hit shutout for the Mustangs (18-0, 13-0).

Maicie Earnest had the only hit for the Raiders (6-13, 4-9).

Cox Mill 16, South Iredell 6

CONCORD—Cox Mill plated nine runs in the fourth inning Friday en route to a 16-6 win over South Iredell.

Claire Long tripled twice and drove in a run for South Iredell.

Kinsey Johnson had a hit and two RBIs for the Vikings. Kaycee Pitcher doubled twice, and Liz Winterhalter was 3 for 3 with a double.