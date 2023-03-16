SOFTBALL

South Iredell 13, North Iredell 7

TROUTMAN—South Iredell erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 7-all tie en route to a 13-7 nonconference victory over North Iredell on Wednesday.

Hannah Mozeley was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs to lead the Vikings (5-2). Abby Crew went 3 for 4 with a pair of runs driven in.

Izzy Zwilinske and Caroline Constable each drove in two more runs for South Iredell, which trailed 5-1 after the Raiders (3-2) scored four runs in the top of the second inning.

The Vikings answered with five runs in the bottom half of the second to lead 6-5.

North Iredell scored once in the third and once in the fourth to pull ahead, 7-6. The Vikings evened the score with one run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Liz Winterhalter joined Zwilinske with two hits apiece, and both doubled once.

Kynlie Moss doubled and hit a three-run homer for the Raiders. Emma Norris paired hits.

Andi Stroud and Dilynn Norris provided singles and RBIs. Elleigh Williams and Jaycee Warren also had hits.

West Wilkes 4, Alexander Central 0

MILLERS CREEK—Lily Profit pitched a three-hitter and struck out 17 on Wednesday as West Wilkes defeated Alexander Central 4-0.

The Blackhawks scored twice in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie then added two insurance runs in the fifth inning.

Rylee Howell homered and drove in a pair of runs for West Wilkes.

Alyssa Chapman, Ava Chapman and Mcartney Harrington each had one hit for the Cougars (3-3).

BASEBALL

North Davidson 9, Alexander Central 7

TAYLORSVILLE—North Davidson fell behind 5-0 but scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead on its way to a 9-7 nonconference win Wednesday over Alexander Central.

Bubba Pope homered and drove in three runs for Alexander Central, which slipped to 4-3 on the season.

JD Little doubled and drove in a run for the Cougars. Cam Chapman added one hit and one RBI, and Spencer Oram contributed two hits.