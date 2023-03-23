BASEBALL

North Iredell 7, South Iredell 1

OLIN—Tate Green went 2-for-3 with two RBIs Wednesday night as North Iredell cruised to a 7-1 nonconference victory over South Iredell.

Dan Loyd worked six innings for the pitching win, allowing the one run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven.

The Raiders (4-5) plated five runs in the fourth inning to go ahead 6-1 on their way to snapping a three-game losing skid.

Brooks Kinser was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and North Iredell teammates Cole Johnson, Jake Robertson, and Thomas Shumaker each supplied one hit and one RBI.

Xavier Burgess recorded a double.

Tyler Hughesman was 3-for-3 for the Vikings (2-7). Zach Dillard drove in their only run, and Will Green doubled.

The Raiders host Hickory on Friday.

South Iredell completes its season series with Hickory Ridge on Friday when it travels to Harrisburg. The Vikings won the first meeting Tuesday, 5-2.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 10, Canon-McMillan 0 (5 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Laney Wike, Lainey Russell and Kenzie Church each recorded a double, and Macy Law pitched a no-hitter and struck out six as Alexander Central dominated Canon-McMillan 10-0 on Wednesday.

Wike and Russell finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece, as did Kirstyn Herman.

Church also had two hits for the Cougars (6-3).

Alexander Central led 2-0 after the second inning and blew the game open with six runs in the third inning.