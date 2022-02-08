ROUNDUP: Bentley scores 20; Statesville Christian wins big

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 49, University Christian

HICKORY—Statesville Christian collected 20 points from Brenna Rae Bentley in a 49-15 romp over University Christian on Monday night.

The win extended the Lions’ winning streak to a season-best five games in a row.

The Lions (14-4, 5-0) stymied the Barracudas (6-4, 1-3), allowing only one point in the first quarter and none in the fourth quarter. They led 21-8 at halftime and 38-15 after the third quarter.

Grace Cole chipped in 12 points for Statesville Christian, and teammate Ansleigh Sherrill added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kannapolis 65, South Iredell 60

South Iredell came up short Friday, dropping a 65-60 decision in Greater Metro Conference play to Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

Braydon Watson-Jones led the Vikings with 15 points. Tatum Tucker supplied 14 points, and Will Vuk added 12.

South Iredell was back in action Tuesday night, hosting Lake Norman. The game was no completed in time for this edition.